* 10-yr futures rise in lowest volume since January
* Muted market impact from passage of sales tax-hike law
* 2-yr auction uneventful, with lowest accepted price of 100
* Bank of Japan's account deposits expected to rise to
record
TOKYO, June 26 Japanese government bonds were
steady to firmer on Tuesday, supported by continuing concern
about Europe's debt crisis but not straying from recent ranges
after an uneventful sale of two-year notes and passage of a plan
to increase Japan's sales tax.
Market scepticism that a summit of European leaders in
Brussels on Thursday and Friday will resolve that region's debt
woes lifted prices of U.S. Treasuries overnight, which
underpinned demand for JGBs.
But overall activity was thin, in the waning days of the
April-June quarter, with market participants already focusing on
next week's events.
The 10-year JGB futures contract for September
ended up 0.10 point at 143.80 in thin volume of just 12,691
contracts, the lowest since January.
The 10-year JGB yield slipped 1 basis point
to 0.820 percent, edging toward a nine-year low of 0.790 percent
hit on June 4.
"Trading for the quarter is winding down now, so it should
be slow for the coming days until next week, when there will be
the conclusion of the EU meeting over the weekend, a 10-year
auction, the tankan survey, as well an ECB meeting and the U.S.
employment data," said Credit Suisse strategist Shinji Ebihara
Japan's finance ministry will auction 10-year bonds on July
3, while the Bank of Japan will release its quarterly tankan
survey of business sentiment the day before that. The survey is
expected to show that manufacturers remained downbeat as
Europe's debt crisis and slowing overseas growth took a toll.
The European Central Bank will hold its next policy meeting
on July 5 in the wake of the EU. leaders' summit, and U.S.
employment data for June is set to be released on July 6.
TAX PLAN APPROVAL EXPECTED
Japan's lower house of parliament approved a plan to double
the country's sales tax to 10 percent over three years, marking
a first step in cleaning up the country's balance sheet.
The sales tax bill's passage was expected, so the immediate
market reaction was muted, but formal approval decisively
removed a factor that some had said could put upward pressure on
Japanese bond yields by fanning fears of fiscal crisis.
"If it hadn't passed, it would have been quite negative for
JGBs," said a fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese asset
management firm.
The Japanese government on Monday began considering
compiling a supplementary budget for the current fiscal year,
possibly in autumn, to stimulate the economy, Kyodo news agency
reported, citing government sources.
The Ministry of Finance's auction of 2.7 trillion yen of
two-year notes on Tuesday proceeded smoothly as expected, as the
Bank of Japan now purchases bonds with up to three years left to
maturity and is currently buying much of the new issuance of
two-year notes.
The lowest accepted price was 100, matching that at last
month's sale, and the bid-to-cover ratio was an extremely robust
8.22, though down from the previous 9.79, which was the highest
since June 2005.
The coupon was set at 0.1 percent for the seventh
consecutive two-year sale, matching the interest the Bank of
Japan pays on its current account excess reserves.
The balance of deposits which financial institutions park
with the central bank was expected to reach a new record on
Tuesday, underscoring the extent to which the BOJ is flooding
markets with excess cash.
The superlong sector slightly lagged as some investors
locked in gains ahead of the quarter end, with the 20-year yield
flat at 1.660 percent and 30-year yield
edging up half a basis point to 1.885 percent.
The 5-year yield gave up half a basis point to
0.210 percent.