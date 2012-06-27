* Yield curve steepens as superlong tenor lags
* 10-, 30-yr yield spread at widest since Oct 2010
* 10-yr futures shrug off stock rise, end at session high
TOKYO, June 27 Japanese government bonds rose on
Wednesday, getting a safe-haven lift in the waning days of the
April-June quarter from ongoing fears about Europe's debt woes
ahead of a meeting of regional leaders.
Investors remained sceptical that a two-day summit of
European Union leaders beginning on Thursday would result in any
solid progress towards resolving the region's debt crisis.
JGB investors have only a few days left to make quarter-end
adjustments to their portfolios.
Some strategists expect the superlong tenor to benefit from
month-end buying by pension funds to extend the duration of
their portfolios, but others expect them to hold off and wait
for better yield levels.
"We're still waiting to see if the unexpected happens at the
EU side," said Shogo Fujita, chief Japan bond strategist at Bank
of America Merrill Lynch.
"Pension funds have plenty of money to put to work, but I'm
not too sure you'll see much happen on the domestic side because
it is June-end, and you'd expect more in September-end because
that's the semiannual year-end," he added.
Investors also kept an eye on domestic politics, although
Tuesday's passage of a tax-hike bill in parliament's lower house
had no immediate market impact.
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda faces a split in his
party that could trigger a snap election.
Japan's Nikkei average broke a three-session losing streak
as investors snapped up construction and real estate shares on
expectations that they would benefit from a surge in housing
demand ahead of the sales tax increase in 2014. But the stock
market rally had a negligible impact on the JGB market.
"JGB futures extended gains even as stocks rose, showing no
correlation today. Volume is thin ahead of the quarter-end,"
said a fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese asset management
firm.
The 10-year JGB futures contract for September
ended up 0.10 point at its session high of 143.90. Volume of
17,324 contracts was higher than the previous two sessions, in
which activity fell to its lowest levels since January, but was
still far below a three-month high of 65,816 contracts on June
5.
In late afternoon cash bond trading, the 10-year JGB yield
slipped 1.5 basis points to 0.805 percent,
inching back towards a nine-year low of 0.790 percent hit on
June 4.
The yield curve steepened as the superlong sector slightly
lagged, with the 20-year yield losing 1 basis
point to 1.650 percent and the 30-year yield
shedding half a basis point to 1.875 percent.
The yield spread between 10-year and 30-year bonds widened
to 1.070 points, its widest since October 2010.
The five-year yield was flat at 0.210 percent.