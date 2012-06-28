* Wariness ahead of EU summit limits losses
* 10-yr futures hit 3-week high before ending down
* Topix dividend yield still outperforming benchmark JGB
yields
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, June 28 Most Japanese government bonds
edged down on Thursday, as bullish U.S. data stoked investor
appetite for riskier assets, though month-end buying bolstered
the superlong tenor.
Funds often buy longer-term debt at the end of a month to
extend the duration of their portfolios. That buying supported
longer durations even as rallying equities took away some of the
appeal of safe-haven fixed income assets.
"The stock market's doing relatively well, so you have a bit
of selling in JGB futures, but at the same time, you have strong
buying at the long end of the curve," said Le Ngoc Nhan, a
strategist at Morgan Stanley.
"There's not only extension, but also the fact that the
curve has steepened quite a lot recently, making the back end
cheap," he said.
Life insurer bond duration has reached about 12 years due to
steady extension operations over the past decade, according to
strategists at Barclays.
"If yield levels undergo a sharp upshift, extension demand
could strengthen, but under the current low interest rate
environment, operations to maintain current portfolio duration
may be becoming the norm," they wrote in a note to clients on
Thursday.
Stocks rose after U.S. data showed demand for long-lasting
manufactured goods rebounded more than expected in May, a gauge
of planned business spending increased and pending home sales
rose in May.
But fixed-income losses were kept in check as investors
remained doubtful that a two-day summit of European Union
leaders beginning on Thursday would result in any tangible steps
towards alleviating the euro zone's debt crisis.
"The risk-off tone has somewhat faded, which is weighing on
JGBs, but markets remain wary of any European developments, and
expectations have faded that anything will emerge from the EU
summit," said a fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese trust
bank.
The 10-year JGB futures contract for September
ended down 0.09 point at 143.81, after earlier rising to a more
than three-week intraday high of 143.94.
In cash bond trading, the yield curve slightly flattened by
late afternoon as the superlong sector fared better than its
counterparts. The 20-year yield was flat at 1.645
percent and the 30-year yield slipped half a
basis point to 1.865 percent.
The five-year yield added half a basis point
to 0.210 percent, and the 10-year JGB yield rose
1 basis point to 0.815 percent, nudging away from a nine-year
low of 0.790 percent hit on June 4.
The benchmark Nikkei hit a six-month low on June 4, but has
rallied 7.7 percent since then, and its dividend yield is still
outperforming that of benchmark JGBs.
The Topix carried a dividend yield of 2.47 percent as of
Wednesday, yielding 165.7 basis points over the 10-year JGBs,
not far from a 3-1/2-year high of 181.6 basis points hit on June
4, according to Thomson Reuters Datastream.
Japan's spread was much lower compared with a gap of 272.4
basis points between Germany's bluechip DAX index and
the 10-year Bunds, but was higher than 68.2 basis
points offered by the U.S. S&P 500 over 10-year Treasury
yields.