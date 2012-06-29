TOKYO, June 29 Japanese government bond prices
were steady to slightly firmer on Friday, with many investors
sidelined at the end of quarter and as they look to the European
Union summit for any signs of progress on resolving the region's
deepening debt crisis.
* The 10-year JGB yield stood flat at 0.815 percent
, not far from three-week low of 0.800 percent hit
earlier this week.
* Some large investors appear to be willing to take profits
at 0.80 percent or below in the 10-year yield, just ahead of
nine-year low of 0.790 percent hit at the beginning of this
month.
* The market is supported by concerns about the euro zone
debt crisis and worries about a slowdown in the global economy
but many players now want to make their next moves after the
ongoing EU summit and a 10-year JGB auction next week.
* In the first day of the EU summit meeting, Italy and Spain
blocked agreement on measures to promote growth at a European
Union summit on Thursday to demand urgent action to bring down
their borrowing costs.
* "(Italian Prime Minister Mario) Monti seems to have
profound determination, going into this summit. He has
threatened to quit. He has also said the talks could go on until
the weekend. He could clinch some sort of deal and we should be
aware of that possibility," said Tadashi Matsukawa, the head of
bond investment at PineBridge Investments.
* Investors' activity is likely to come back next week at
the start of a new quarter, but many of them may prefer to see
the 10-year JGB auction on Tuesday. The new bonds are likely to
carry the lowest coupon in nine years, of 0.8 percent.
* The 10-year JGB futures were up 0.01 point at
143.82.