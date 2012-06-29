* JGBs fall in line with surge in risk assets, U.S. bond
yields
* 10-yr yield down 15.5 bps on quarter, largest dip since
July-Sept 2010
* Market could see more adjustments in early next month
* Concerns about Europe, global economy supporting JGBs
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, June 29 Japanese government bond prices
dipped on Friday after euro zone leaders hammered out measures
aimed at bringing down the borrowing costs of Italy and Spain,
to the surprise of market players who had thought a last-minute
compromise unlikely.
Still, JGBs ended the quarter with their best performance in
nearly two years, with the 10-year yield briefly hitting
nine-year low of 0.790 percent, as persistent worries about
Europe's debt crisis and increasing signs of sluggish global
growth helped to underpin demand for government bonds.
The 10-year yield ticked up 1.5 basis points on Friday to
end the quarter at 0.830 percent. But it was
still down 15.5 basis points from 0.985 percent at the end of
previous quarter, the biggest fall since July-Sept 2010.
"Those who shorted risk assets will have to buy them back
after the European deal, which means more adjustments for
bonds," said a portfolio manager at a Japanese bank.
"But do they go so far as to become long on risk assets? I
don't think that's going to happen. I think the 10-year JGB
yield could fall below 0.8 percent in the next quarter," he
added.
The measures agreed by the euro zone leaders include a plan
to use its rescue funds to stabilise bond markets without
forcing extra austerity measures or economic reforms on
governments and direct recapitalisation of banks by the fund.
"Because market expectations on the summit were so
depressed, it was a bit like there was a drop of rain in the
desert," said Ayako Sera, senior market economist at Sumitomo
Mitsui Trust Bank.
The announcement boosted risk assets across the board and
lifted the yield on 10-year U.S. notes by around 5.0 basis
points.
"Given that JGB yields on average move only around a quarter
of U.S. yields, today's moves in JGBs are in line with the usual
pattern," said a trader at a European brokerage.
SELL IN JULY?
The 10-year JGB futures price fell 0.12 point to 143.69
, staying above their 20-day moving average at 143.67.
Given that the market has made substantial gains this
quarter, some investors could be tempted to lock in profits at
the start of next quarter, according to some market
participants.
In the past two years the market has, in fact, slipped in
early July in part due to such selling, said Akihiko Inoue,
chief strategist at Mizuho Investors Securities.
Also looming is a 2.3 trillion yen ($29 billion) 10-year JGB
auction on Tuesday, where, if yields stay at the current levels,
the new offer is likely to carry the lowest coupon in nine
years, of 0.8 percent.
"When you look at this month's auctions, every time brokers
ended up with having heavy positions as demand from investors
turned out to be weaker than expected," Inoue said.
While the 10-year maturities had a stellar performance this
quarter, longer maturities had less luck, with many market
players blaming a slowdown in buying by Japanese insurers.
The 20-year yield rose 2.5 basis points on Friday to 1.665
percent, for a quarterly fall of 8.5 basis points
while the 30-year yield posted a daily rise of 2.5 basis points
to 1.885 percent, down just 4.0 basis points on
the quarter.
The yield spread between 10 and 30-year bonds stood at 105.5
basis points near a 20-month high of 107.5 hit earlier this
week.
Some market players think steepening in the yield curve
could reflect investors' concern over Japan's snowballing public
debt, despite the successful passage in the parliament earlier
this week of Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda's plan to raise sales
tax in 2014 and 2015.