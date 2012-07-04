TOKYO, July 4 Japanese government bond prices were mostly lower on Wednesday ahead of a European Central Bank meeting and key U.S. jobs data later in the week, although benchmark 10-year debt was unchanged, holding onto gains from the previous two sessions.

* "The market sees a 100 percent chance of the ECB easing, though the JGB market is not expecting another easing by the Bank of Japan," said Chotaro Morita, chief rates strategist at Barclays Securities Japan Ltd.

* "If the U.S. payroll numbers were to surprise the market ... by coming in far below consensus, any sharp drop in Treasury yields would have an impact on JGBs. If the move in Treasuries is within 5 basis points or 7 basis points, the JGB market will not react so much," Morita said.

* The 10-year yield was unchanged at 0.815 percent after dropping 2 basis points in the previous two sessions. That was just shy of three-week low of 0.810 percent hit late last month.

* Ten-year JGB futures ticked down 0.03 point to 143.79, but still held above their five-day moving average.

* The yield on longer-dated debt was up, with the 20-day bond adding 1 basis point to 1.645 percent and the 30-day bond up 1.5 basis points to 1.865 percent.

* "The Nikkei average looks set to return to levels before the 6 May Greek election; in our view, the market considers the current economic slowdown can be addressed by monetary policy measures," Nomura Securities said in a note.

"If we are right with this, the yield curve is unlikely to bull flatten. The only risk we see is the BOJ taking no action at the 12 July policy board meeting, which we believe could cause JPY to appreciate further."