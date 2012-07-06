TOKYO, July 6 Japan's 10-year government bond futures hit a five-week high on Friday and prices on longer-dated debt edged higher ahead of a key U.S. monthly jobs report.

* The 10-year JGB futures added 6 ticks to 143.93 after touching a five-week high at 143.96, while the yield on 10-year cash bond was unchanged at 0.805 percent.

* Prices on superlongs ticked up after underperforming the 10-year sector earlier this week, with the 20-year JGB yield down 1 b a sis point to 1.635 percent and the 30-year yield off 0.5 basis point to 1.865 percent.

* So far this week, the 10-year yield is down 2.5 basis points, while yields on the 20- and 30-year ease 3 and 1.5 basis points respectively.

* "We are focusing on the 5-/10-year curve. That area provides you with the most attractive carry at this moment," said a fixed-income fund manager at a European asset management firm in Tokyo.

"We are also positioned on 2-/5-year steepener ... The 10-/20-year is also attractive but 30-year is very difficult. We need more liquidity in the 30-year."

* Some market participants are betting on the Bank of Japan to cut the deposit rate from 0.1 percent following the European Central Bank's move to zero on Thursday, which will likely lead to a drop in the two-year yield. The two-year yield was down 0.5 basis point at 0.095 percent.

* A steepener trade is essentially a bet on the spread between the shorter-dated yield and the longer-dated yield will widen.

* The spread between 2- and 5-year yield was at 10.5 basis points, not far from a two-year low of 10 basis points hit in early June, while that of 5- and 10-year yield was at 60.5 basis points, just shy of a three-year low of 59 basis points touched in mid-June.

* A Reuters poll of economists forecast 90,000 jobs were added in June compared with 69,000 new jobs in May, while the unemployment rate is expected to remain at the May rate of 8.2 percent.