TOKYO, July 6 Japan's 10-year government bond
futures hit a five-week high on Friday and prices on
longer-dated debt edged higher ahead of a key U.S. monthly jobs
report.
* The 10-year JGB futures added 6 ticks to 143.93
after touching a five-week high at 143.96, while the yield on
10-year cash bond was unchanged at 0.805 percent.
* Prices on superlongs ticked up after underperforming the
10-year sector earlier this week, with the 20-year JGB yield
down 1 b a sis point to 1.635 percent and the
30-year yield off 0.5 basis point to 1.865
percent.
* So far this week, the 10-year yield is down 2.5 basis
points, while yields on the 20- and 30-year ease 3 and 1.5 basis
points respectively.
* "We are focusing on the 5-/10-year curve. That area
provides you with the most attractive carry at this moment,"
said a fixed-income fund manager at a European asset management
firm in Tokyo.
"We are also positioned on 2-/5-year steepener ... The
10-/20-year is also attractive but 30-year is very difficult. We
need more liquidity in the 30-year."
* Some market participants are betting on the Bank of Japan
to cut the deposit rate from 0.1 percent following the European
Central Bank's move to zero on Thursday, which will likely lead
to a drop in the two-year yield. The two-year
yield was down 0.5 basis point at 0.095 percent.
* A steepener trade is essentially a bet on the spread
between the shorter-dated yield and the longer-dated yield will
widen.
* The spread between 2- and 5-year yield was at 10.5 basis
points, not far from a two-year low of 10 basis points hit in
early June, while that of 5- and 10-year yield was at 60.5 basis
points, just shy of a three-year low of 59 basis points touched
in mid-June.
* A Reuters poll of economists forecast 90,000 jobs were
added in June compared with 69,000 new jobs in May, while the
unemployment rate is expected to remain at the May rate of 8.2
percent.