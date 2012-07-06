* Market players bet on aggressive BOJ easing next week

* JGB 2-year yield reaches 6-week low

* JGB 10-year futures hit 5-week high

By Dominic Lau

TOKYO, July 6 Japan's government debt prices rose on Friday and 10-year bond futures hit a five-week high as market players positioned for the possibility of easing by the Bank of Japan next week, after moves by central banks in Europe and China to stimulate growth.

Some investors were betting on the BOJ to cut the deposit rate from 0.1 percent after the European Central Bank's move to zero on Thursday, which will likely lead to a drop in the two-year yield. The two-year yield was down 0.5 basis point at 0.095 percent to hit a six-week low.

"The JGB market is pricing in more accommodative measures, including the rate cut for interest paid on the excess reserves," Tomohisa Fujiki, interest rate strategist at BNP Paribas in Tokyo.

"The two-year yield is below 10 basis points, which is below the rate that BOJ buys through market operations."

Fujiki said there were growing expectations that the Bank of Japan would go beyond increasing the size of its asset purchase programme as major central banks moved to ease monetary conditions to support the global economy.

"With the kind of coordinated monetary easing around the world, including the Fed extending the Twist operations, some people are looking for more aggressive measures other than increasing the asset purchase size by the BOJ, which is driving the yield lower in today's market," Fujiki said.

A fixed-income fund manager at a European asset management firm said he took positions on 2-/5-year steepening, essentially a bet on the spread between the shorter-dated yield and the longer-dated yield widenening.

"We are focusing on the 5-/10-year curve. That area provides you with the most attractive carry at this moment," he said.

"We are also positioned on 2-/5-year steepener ... The 10-/20-year is also attractive but 30-year is very difficult. We need more liquidity in the 30-year."

The spread between 2- and 5-year yield touched a two-year low of 10 basis points hit in early June, while that of 5- and 10-year yield was at 61 b a sis points, just shy of a three-year low of 59 basis points touched in mid-June.

The 10-year JGB futures rose 8 ticks to 143.95 after touching a high of 144.00, while the yield on 10-year cash bond was unchanged at 0.805 percent after edging down to 0.800 percent, where Fujiki of BNP Paribas said it met selling pressure.

The 10-year yield reached a nine-year low of 0.79 percent on June 4.

Prices on superlongs ticked up after underperforming the 10-year sector earlier this week, with the 20-year JGB yield down 1.5 basis points at 1.630 percent and the 30-year yield off 0.5 basis point at 1.865 percent.

"About half of market participants seem to have factored in some kind of (BOJ) easing measures, making it likely that JGBs sell-off materially in disappointment on a decision to keep policy on hold," Nomura Securities said in a note.

"We do not foresee any events overseas that could lead to a dramatic risk-on flow, and consider it likely that market movements will gradually make the case for easing."

For the week, the 10-year yield was down 2.5 basis points, while yields on the 20- and 30-year eased 3.5 and 1.5 basis points respectively.