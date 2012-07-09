TOKYO, July 9 Japan's 10-year government bond
futures hit a 21-month high on Monday on concerns over
spluttering global growth after U.S. jobs data came in weaker
than expected.
* The 10-year JGB futures rose 5 ticks to 144.00
after trading as high as 144.09, their highest level since
October 2010, while yield on 10-year cash bond
was unchanged at 0.800 percent after touching 0.790 percent to
match a nine-year low hit on June 4.
* "The 80-basis point level has quite strong resistance. We
have seen a lot of people taking profit around that level," said
Shogo Fujita, chief Japan bond strategist at Bank of America
Merrill Lynch.
"If you are a Japanese megabank, your typical cost of
capital will be around 80 to 90 basis points. Going below 80
basis points really doesn't make any sense. You can say that we
are finally at this point entering a bubble phase in JGBs right
now where it doesn't make any fundamental sense to buy JGBs but
we still do," he said.
* The U.S. Labor Department said on Friday that non-farm
payrolls grew by just 80,000 jobs in June, the third straight
month below 100,000.
* Fujita said the 30-year bond had been underperforming and
recommended investors to take positions in 20-/30-year
flattening, effectively a bet on the spread between the two
different maturities debt narrowing.
* The 30-year yield was flat at 1.865
percent, while that on 20-year debt was steady at
1.625 percent.
* Japan's Ministry of Finance will auction 700 billion yen
($8.80 billion) worth of 30-year bonds on Tuesday.
* Data showed on Monday that Japan's core machinery orders
tumbled in May in a sign that lingering worries about Europe's
debt crisis, a slowing Chinese economy, and weak economic data
from the United States are hindering the country's recovery from
last year's devastating earthquake.
* Sentiment towards Japanese government bonds improved after
three straight week of deterioration, a Thomson Reuters survey
showed, in the wake of disappointing U.S. employment data and
the European Central Bank's interest rate cuts last week.