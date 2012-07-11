* JGB 30-year yield down 5.5 basis points this week
* Ten-year bond futures hit 21-month high
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, July 11 Japan's government bond yields
fell on Wednesday, with the benchmark 10-year yield hitting a
nine-year trough and that on the 30-year debt at a five-week
low, buoyed by the previous session's robust demand in an
auction of the longer-dated bond.
The 10-year bond yield ticked down 0.5 basis
point to 0.785 percent to its lowest since June 2003, while
10-year bond futures rose 8 ticks to 144.16 to a fresh
21-month high.
The yield of 30-year bond slipped 2.5 basis
points to 1.810 percent to its lowest since early June, a nd is
down 5 . 5 basis points so far this week.
"The bond auction, which came out pretty strong, tells us
that the pent-up demand ... from the life insurance sector has
kind of capitulated. Now everyone is buying," said Shogo Fujita,
chief Japan bond strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
"If you have looked at data, they have been restraining from
buying in the last two, three months. In a sense they need to do
a two-, three-months of catch-up. We think the follow-through
will continue. I think the 20s and 30s could potentially
outperform the curve by 3 to 6 basis points."
On Tuesday, the Ministry of Finance sold 700 billion yen
($8.8 billion) worth of 30-year debt, with a bid-to-cover ratio
of 4.09, up from 3.16 in the previous debt sale.
The demand in superlong sector also boosted 20-year bond
, which slipped 2 basis points to 1.595 percent to
a five-week low.
"The reason for relatively good auction results for 30-year
yesterday was that 30-year became relatively cheap and which
prompted end investors who have long duration to purchase the
new 30-year in yesterday auction," said Naomi Muguruma, senior
fixed-income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley
Securities.
"Having said that, we don't expect the 30-year sector will
outperform on the yield curve continuously because the core
investors in the 30-year sector have minimum yield target which
should be the middle of 1.8. They prefer to purchase above 1.9
percent."
A fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese asset management
firm in Tokyo said it was just a short-term rebound for the
30-year bond prices because the yield was getting too low for
insurers, who are the major buyers of superlong tenors.
He said the 10-year yield should be supported at current
level, however.
"I am not sure the 10-year level is going to go below 0.7
percent but with 5-year at 0.2 percent and 10-year Treasury
yield at 1.5 percent, so 10-year JGB at three quarters of a
percent looks reasonable," he said.
The spread between the 10- and 30-year Japanese government
bonds tightened to 102.5 basis points, its narrowest in four
weeks, while that between 20- and 30-year bonds moved in to 21.5
basis points, further off its near four-year high at 23.5 basis
points touched on Monday.
The Bank of Japan is expected to hold off on easing monetary
policy when it concludes a two-day meeting on Thursday, as it is
convinced that the country's economy is headed for a moderate
recovery as strength in domestic demand eases the pain from
slowing global growth.