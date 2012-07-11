* JGB 30-year yield down 5.5 basis points this week

* Ten-year bond futures hit 21-month high

By Dominic Lau

TOKYO, July 11 Japan's government bond yields fell on Wednesday, with the benchmark 10-year yield hitting a nine-year trough and that on the 30-year debt at a five-week low, buoyed by the previous session's robust demand in an auction of the longer-dated bond.

The 10-year bond yield ticked down 0.5 basis point to 0.785 percent to its lowest since June 2003, while 10-year bond futures rose 8 ticks to 144.16 to a fresh 21-month high.

The yield of 30-year bond slipped 2.5 basis points to 1.810 percent to its lowest since early June, a nd is down 5 . 5 basis points so far this week.

"The bond auction, which came out pretty strong, tells us that the pent-up demand ... from the life insurance sector has kind of capitulated. Now everyone is buying," said Shogo Fujita, chief Japan bond strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

"If you have looked at data, they have been restraining from buying in the last two, three months. In a sense they need to do a two-, three-months of catch-up. We think the follow-through will continue. I think the 20s and 30s could potentially outperform the curve by 3 to 6 basis points."

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Finance sold 700 billion yen ($8.8 billion) worth of 30-year debt, with a bid-to-cover ratio of 4.09, up from 3.16 in the previous debt sale.

The demand in superlong sector also boosted 20-year bond , which slipped 2 basis points to 1.595 percent to a five-week low.

"The reason for relatively good auction results for 30-year yesterday was that 30-year became relatively cheap and which prompted end investors who have long duration to purchase the new 30-year in yesterday auction," said Naomi Muguruma, senior fixed-income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

"Having said that, we don't expect the 30-year sector will outperform on the yield curve continuously because the core investors in the 30-year sector have minimum yield target which should be the middle of 1.8. They prefer to purchase above 1.9 percent."

A fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese asset management firm in Tokyo said it was just a short-term rebound for the 30-year bond prices because the yield was getting too low for insurers, who are the major buyers of superlong tenors.

He said the 10-year yield should be supported at current level, however.

"I am not sure the 10-year level is going to go below 0.7 percent but with 5-year at 0.2 percent and 10-year Treasury yield at 1.5 percent, so 10-year JGB at three quarters of a percent looks reasonable," he said.

The spread between the 10- and 30-year Japanese government bonds tightened to 102.5 basis points, its narrowest in four weeks, while that between 20- and 30-year bonds moved in to 21.5 basis points, further off its near four-year high at 23.5 basis points touched on Monday.

The Bank of Japan is expected to hold off on easing monetary policy when it concludes a two-day meeting on Thursday, as it is convinced that the country's economy is headed for a moderate recovery as strength in domestic demand eases the pain from slowing global growth.