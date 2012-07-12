TOKYO, July 12 Japan's 10-year government bond
futures hit a nine-year high on Thursday after the Bank of Japan
said it would cut the amount it offers for buying short-term
securities.
The announcement sent yields on 5- and 10-year bonds to
nine-year lows.
"The biggest factor for the JGB market is that the BOJ this
time decided to lower the minimum yield level for its T-bill and
commercial paper purchasing operations, which means that the
very short-end of the yield curve will decline further from
here," said Naomi Muguruma, senior fixed-income strategist at
Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.
"The BOJ hasn't changed its purchasing amount of long-term
government bonds. But since the short-end of the curve has room
to decline, that should have some impact on the rest of the
curve as well."
The 10-year JGB futures rose 16 ticks to 144.32
after hitting 144.35, their highest since June 2003, following
the BOJ announcement.
Yields on benchmark 10-year cash bonds inched
down 0.5 basis point to 0.775 percent, hitting a nine-year low
for the second day in a row.
The 5-year bond yield edged down 1 basis point
to 0.175 percent, also reaching a nine-year low.
The BOJ kept monetary policy unchanged and maintained its
view that the country's economy is gradually picking up,
signalling its conviction that solid domestic demand will help a
recovery resume without additional stimulus.
The 30-year yield cut its earlier gain, up
0.5 basis point to 1.810 percent.