* BOJ to buy more short-term securities, cuts miniumum rate

* JGB 10-year futures at 9-year high

By Dominic Lau

TOKYO, July 12 Yields on Japan's 5- and 10-year bonds fell to a nine-year low on Thursday after the Bank of Japan scrapped a minimum rate for its purchase of short-term securities, which analysts said was an attempt to lower the short end of the yield curve.

The central bank held off on further policy easing, as expected, leaving the policy rate at zero to 0.1 percent, but fine-tuned its 70 trillion yen ($879 billion) asset-buying and lending programme to buy more short-term securities.

The decision to abolish the 0.1 percent minimum rate for its purchases of short-term securities helped lift the 10-year JGB futures to a nine-year high.

"The biggest factor for the JGB market is that the BOJ this time decided to lower the minimum yield level for its T-bill and commercial paper purchasing operations, which means that the very short-end of the yield curve will decline further from here," said Naomi Muguruma, senior fixed-income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

"The BOJ hasn't changed its purchasing amount of long-term government bonds. But since the short-end of the curve has room to decline, that should have some impact on the rest of the curve as well."

Yields on both the 5- and 10-year bonds inched down 1 basis point, to 0.175 and 0.770 percent, reaching their lowest since June 2003.

The 10-year JGB futures rose 20 ticks to 144.36.

"Today's decision is to tackle the situation of underbidding for the money market operations. The impact on the T-bill rates will be lowered, so that will drag in terms of the spread to the 2-year notes, and even up to 5-year notes," said Maki Shimizu, senior strategist at Citigroup Global Markets Japan.

She said the BOJ decision was unlikely to lead to a lowering of the long-end of the yield curve.

However, longer-dated debt also enjoyed the positive sentiment, with the 30-year yield reversing an earlier gain to trade flat at 1.805 percent.

A Tokyo-based fixed-income analyst, who declined to be identified, said domestic banks would likely move into the 20-year sector from the 10-year tenor if the 10-year yield stayed below 0.80 percent for some time.