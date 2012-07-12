* BOJ to buy more short-term securities, cuts miniumum rate
* JGB 10-year futures at 9-year high
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, July 12 Yields on Japan's 5- and 10-year
bonds fell to a nine-year low on Thursday after the Bank of
Japan scrapped a minimum rate for its purchase of short-term
securities, which analysts said was an attempt to lower the
short end of the yield curve.
The central bank held off on further policy easing, as
expected, leaving the policy rate at zero to 0.1 percent, but
fine-tuned its 70 trillion yen ($879 billion) asset-buying and
lending programme to buy more short-term securities.
The decision to abolish the 0.1 percent minimum rate for its
purchases of short-term securities helped lift the 10-year JGB
futures to a nine-year high.
"The biggest factor for the JGB market is that the BOJ this
time decided to lower the minimum yield level for its T-bill and
commercial paper purchasing operations, which means that the
very short-end of the yield curve will decline further from
here," said Naomi Muguruma, senior fixed-income strategist at
Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.
"The BOJ hasn't changed its purchasing amount of long-term
government bonds. But since the short-end of the curve has room
to decline, that should have some impact on the rest of the
curve as well."
Yields on both the 5- and 10-year bonds
inched down 1 basis point, to 0.175 and 0.770
percent, reaching their lowest since June 2003.
The 10-year JGB futures rose 20 ticks to 144.36.
"Today's decision is to tackle the situation of underbidding
for the money market operations. The impact on the T-bill rates
will be lowered, so that will drag in terms of the spread to the
2-year notes, and even up to 5-year notes," said Maki Shimizu,
senior strategist at Citigroup Global Markets Japan.
She said the BOJ decision was unlikely to lead to a lowering
of the long-end of the yield curve.
However, longer-dated debt also enjoyed the positive
sentiment, with the 30-year yield reversing an
earlier gain to trade flat at 1.805 percent.
A Tokyo-based fixed-income analyst, who declined to be
identified, said domestic banks would likely move into the
20-year sector from the 10-year tenor if the
10-year yield stayed below 0.80 percent for some time.