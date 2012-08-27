TOKYO Aug 27 A majority of respondents in a weekly Thomson Reuters survey expect benchmark yields to move sideways this week, supported by month-end demand.

Many investors are likely to wait on the sidelines as they await signals on whether the U.S. Federal Reserve will take fresh stimulus steps and embark on more bond purchases.

The weekly poll's JGB bull-bear diffusion index, calculated by subtracting the number of bearish market players from those that are bullish, came in at plus 7, below plus 17 in last week's survey but still holding in positive territory.

The survey found that 52.3 percent of respondents expect yields to move sideways, up from 25.0 percent in the last poll.

The Federal Reserve has room to deliver additional monetary stimulus to boost the U.S. economy, Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke told a Congressional oversight panel in a letter obtained by Reuters last Friday.

Bernanke will speak on Friday at a central bank event in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Month-end duration extensions by pension funds and life insurers often support prices of longer maturities in the final trading days of a month.

Some 27.3 percent of total respondents expect JGB yields to fall this week, down from 46.7 percent in the previous survey, while 20.5 percent of respondents expect them to rise, down from 28.6 percent.

The online survey of 93 JGB market participants from major institutions received 44 responses, for a response rate of 47.3 percent. These included 18 responses from "real money" investors from institutions such as banks, pension and investment funds and insurance companies.

The sentiment reading for these "real money" investors came in at plus 11, up from the previous week's plus 8, suggesting they turned slightly more optimistic than the market at large, although their benchmark yield forecasts were in line with those of the broader pool of respondents.

The median forecast for the 10-year JGB yield for the end of this week was 0.800 percent, half a basis point below Friday's closing level and below a consensus prediction of 0.830 percent in last week's poll.

The benchmark 10-year cash note traded flat on Monday morning, while the 10-year JGB futures contract for September was down 0.01 point at 143.85.

The 10-year yield has been trading in the middle of its recent range. It rose to 0.860 percent on both Aug. 16 and Aug. 17, which was its highest level since mid-June, moving away from a nine-year low of 0.720 percent touched several times in late July.