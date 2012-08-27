TOKYO Aug 27 Benchmark Japanese government bond prices were slightly lower on Monday in thin trading as investors awaited a clearer signal on whether the U.S. Federal Reserve will take fresh stimulus steps to bolster economic recovery.

* The benchmark 10-year JGB futures contract ended morning trade down 0.05 point at 143.80, moving back toward a 2 1/2-month low of 143.27 hit on Aug. 16.

Futures held above technical support at their 14-day moving average, now at 143.72. But morning volume was only 8,169 contracts, suggesting full-day volume could fall far short of last week's average of 29,250 contracts.

* The 10-year yield added half a basis point to 0.810 percent.

Benchmark yields dropped to a one-week low of 0.800 percent last Thursday following lacklustre demand at a 20-year sale.

* U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will speak on Friday at an annual central bank event in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, after he cited "scope for further action" in a letter to a congressional oversight panel last week.

Investors will be listening closely for hints on the likelihood and timing of a third round of quantitative easing, or QE3, which would bolster Treasuries and in turn give support to JGBs.

* "JGBs are more sensitive to macro factors," said Le Ngoc Nhan, a strategist at Morgan Stanley MUFG, who expects the 10-yield to rise to 0.900 percent by the end of this quarter.

"I remain cautiously short in the form of put options," he added.

* Superlong bonds were untraded so far on Monday. On Friday, the 20-year> ended the week at 1.665 percent, while the 30-year bond yield stood at 1.880 percent.

* Month-end duration extension by life insurers and pension funds often help the yield curve flatten in the final trading days of a month, as such buyers snap up longer maturities to extend the duration of their portfolios.

Such buying had yet to emerge as of last week, when the spread between the 10-year and 30-year yields stood at 1.075, its widest since late June and up from 0.980 five weeks earlier. The spread between 10-year and 20-year yields rose to 0.875 last Thursday, its highest since December 2010.

* "Normally, August is a month when we see a lot of extension coming in because September is a redemption month, so we might see demand, but I never trust seasonality," said Nhan at Morgan Stanley MUFG.