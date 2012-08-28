TOKYO Aug 28 Benchmark Japanese government bond
prices were steady on Tuesday but the yield curve steepened as
longer maturities underperformed, with investors looking for
more clarity about U.S. monetary policy.
* The yield on 30-year debt rose 1 basis
point to 1.890 percent, while the 20-year yield
added half a basis point to 1.670 percent.
* Investors continued to focus on a speech by U.S. Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Friday at an annual central
bank event in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, for hints on the likelihood
and timing of a third round of quantitative easing, or QE3. The
Fed chief has used the event for the past two years to reveal
the bank's policy intentions.
* "Everyone is just taking a wait-and-see stance ahead of
Jackson Hole, with no incentive to buy the long end now," said a
fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese asset management firm.
* Some market participants said that no matter what Bernanke
says this week, U.S. data could speak louder than his words in
predicting the likelihood of stimulus steps. The key non-farm
payrolls report is due a week after Bernanke's speech, ahead of
the Federal Open Market Committee's next meeting on Sep. 12-13.
* "Even more key than whatever Bernanke signals at Jackson
Hole will be the employment figures on Sep. 7, which comes ahead
of the FOMC's next meeting," said Ayako Sera, senior market
economist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank.
* The benchmark 10-year JGB futures contract rose
0.02 point to 143.84, edging away from a 2-1/2-month low of
143.27 hit o n Aug. 16. Futures continued to hold above technical
support at their 14-day moving average at 143.72.
* The 10-year yield was flat at 0.805
percent.