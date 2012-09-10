TOKYO, Sept 10 Japanese government bond prices
rose on Monday, buoyed by rising expectations that the U.S.
Federal Reserve will decide on further stimulus steps at its
meeting this week.
* This week's main focus is the Fed's Sept. 12-13 meeting,
with more investors expecting further bond-buying after Friday's
disappointing U.S. jobs data. Nonfarm payrolls grew by 96,000
jobs in August, far below the 125,000 forecast.
* Rising hopes for more Fed action gave U.S. Treasuries a
lift on Friday, which carried over into Monday's JGB market
despite a rise in investors' risk appetite that took away some
of the appeal of safe-haven fixed income assets.
* The 10-year JGB futures contract for September
ended morning trade up 0.12 point at 144.05 on volume of 5,483
contracts. That contract's last trading day is Sept. 12. The
December contract, which added 0.13 point to 143.86, was more
active with 9,9964 contracts traded so far.
* In the cash bond market, the 10-year bond yield
fell 1 basis point to 0.805 percent, after
slipping as low as 0.800 percent.
In recent weeks, the benchmark yield has been mired in a
range, hitting a two-month high of 0.860 percent in mid-August
after dropping to a nine-year low of 0.720 percent in late July.
* "Recent market moves have been small, and largely in
response to external factors," said a fixed-income fund manager
at a Japanese asset management firm.
"On the supply side this week, we'll be particularly looking
at the results of a 20-year sale to gauge demand for longer
maturities, which have lagged," he added.
* The Ministry of Finance will auction 5-year JGBs on
Tuesday and 20-year bonds on Thursday.
* The 30-year bond yield fell half a basis
point to 1.895 percent. On Friday, it rose as high as 1.905
percent, its highest level since April 24.
The 20-year bond yield lost half a basis
point to 1.650 percent.