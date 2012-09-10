* Japanese yields track Treasuries after downbeat U.S. jobs data

* Firm demand expected at Tuesday's 5-year sale

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, Sept 10 Japanese government bond prices rose on Monday, buoyed by rising expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will decide on further stimulus steps at its meeting this week.

This week's main focus is the Fed's Sept. 12-13 meeting, with more investors expecting further bond-buying after Friday's disappointing U.S. jobs data. Nonfarm payrolls grew by 96,000 jobs in August, far below the 125,000 forecast.

Rising hopes for more Fed action gave U.S. Treasuries a lift on Friday, which carried over into Monday's JGB market despite a rise in investors' risk appetite that took away some of the appeal of safe-haven fixed income assets.

On the supply side, the Ministry of Finance will auction 5-year JGBs on Tuesday and 20-year bonds on Thursday.

"There is no question the week started out strong, after the weak U.S. jobs data, and we are seeing decent demand for the five-year auction," said Maki Shimizu, senior strategist at Citigroup Global Markets Japan.

She added that buying on dips by domestic players has supported prices.

The 10-year JGB futures contract for December closed up 0.19 point at 143.92.

In the cash bond market, the 10-year bond yield fell 1.5 basis points to 0.800 percent.

In recent weeks, the benchmark yield has been mired in a range, hitting a two-month high of 0.860 percent in mid-August after dropping to a nine-year low of 0.720 percent in late July.

"Recent market moves have been small, and largely in response to external factors," said a fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese asset management firm.

"On the supply side this week, we'll be particularly looking at the results of a 20-year sale to gauge demand for longer maturities, which have lagged," he added.

The five-year sale, however, is expected to meet with firm demand, as last month's did, with the Bank of Japan's monetary policy supporting shorter sectors.

The bid-to-cover ratio at August's five-year auction was 3.28, down from the previous sale's 4.44 and slightly below the average for the past year of 3.48. But the tail between the average and lowest accepted prices was zero, matching that of two sales before it.

The 30-year bond yield fell 1.5 basis points to 1.885 percent. On Friday, it rose as high as 1.905 percent, its highest level since April 24.

The 20-year bond yield lost 1 basis point to 1.645 percent.

The JGB market largely shrugged off a downward revision to second quarter growth in the morning, though the data gave investors another reason to expect further stimulus from the Bank of Japan if the economy fails to improve.

Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda vowed on Monday to achieve 1 percent inflation in Japan within one year, as part of his pledges to become re-elected head of the ruling Democratic Party.