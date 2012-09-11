* 5-year auction meets decent demand in line with expectations

* 20-year sale on Thursday awaited to gauge superlong demand

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, Sept 11 Benchmark Japanese government bond prices erased their early losses and steadied on Tuesday, finding support from decent demand at a five-year sale as well as weaker equities as investors awaited key events later in the week.

A sale of five-year notes marked the first new issue for that maturity in three months and met firm demand as expected, though it did not boost that tenor in cash bond trading.

Germany's constitutional court will rule on the euro zone's bailout fund on Wednesday and the U.S. Federal Reserve will conclude a two-day meeting on Thursday, with more investors expecting further bond-buying after last week's disappointing U.S. jobs data. Ahead of these events, investors cut their exposure to riskier assets, which underpinned bonds.

"The overall market was supported by weaker equities this afternoon," said Naomi Muguruma, senior fixed-income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

The 10-year JGB futures contract for December ended up 0.02 point at 143.94 after rising as high as 143.98 in the afternoon session.

In the cash bond market, the 10-year bond yield was flat at 0.795 percent after earlier rising to 0.800 percent.

The yield on the current five-year note rose half a basis point to 0.195 percent.

The 5-year JGB auction was in line with expectations, Muguruma said, but she added the new issue was bought and bid higher in pre-auction trade, which might explain the lack of strong follow-up buying after the auction.

The Ministry of Finance sold 2.28 trillion of 5-year notes, with a 0.2 percent coupon, at the lowest accepted price of 99.97. The bid-to-cover ratio was 3.19, down from the previous sale's 3.28 and the tail widened slightly to 0.01 from zero at the past three sales, though still indicating firm demand.

The Ministry of Finance will auction 20-year bonds on Thursday, and investors will be watching that sale to gauge demand on the long end of the yield curve.

"September is a JGB redemption month, so real-money investors have certain demand to roll over into new issues, and as the global economy is deteriorating, and the Fed is most likely to decide on additional easing, this should be supportive for the long end of the curve as well," Muguruma said.

The 20-year sector underperformed on Tuesday, though yields were off their highs.

The 20-year bond yield rose half a basis point to 1.650 percent, down from an earlier high of 1.655 percent, while the 30-year bond yield was flat at 1.880 percent.