By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, Sept 12 Japanese government bond prices slipped on Wednesday, as appetite for safe-haven assets waned ahead of a German court's expected approval of the euro zone's bailout fund and as selling emerged ahead a 20-year sale.

Hopes that the Federal Reserve could announce more bond purchases when it ends its two-day meeting on Thursday also lifted the Nikkei stock average to a two-week closing high, dampening demand for bonds.

In an auction viewed as a test of superlong demand after a weak sale of the maturity last month, the Ministry of Finance will offer 1.2 trillion yen in 20-year bonds. Market participants expect a new issue with a coupon of 1.7 percent.

Some investors could, however, be hesitant to buy as the sale will come ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision.

"We advise investors to be cautious about outright purchases at this sale, but we are still recommending 10-year/20-year flatteners," said Credit Suisse strategist Shinji Ebihara.

Such positions are bets on a flatter yield curve. Even if JGB yields rise, the rise in yields is unlikely to be led by longer maturities, he said.

Germany's constitutional court will rule on the euro zone's bailout fund on Wednesday. Legal experts polled by Reuters unanimously expected the top court to approve the fund and budget rules, while imposing tough conditions on future rescues.

"The main focus is Germany today, and then there's the Fed meeting tomorrow, too. There is some buying on dips, but mostly, JGB investors are on hold, watching external factors," said a fixed-income fund manager at a European asset management firm in Tokyo.

The 10-year JGB futures contract for December ended down 0.14 point at 143.80.

In the cash bond market, the 10-year bond yield added 1.5 basis points to 0.810 percent.

Benchmark yields remained in their recent range, between a nine-year low of 0.720 percent hit in late July and what had been a two-month high of 0.860 percent hit in mid-August.

The yield on the five-year note rose half a basis point to 0.210 percent after Tuesday's sale in that sector met firm demand as expected.

Superlong maturities initially underperformed but then pared losses as investors bought on dips.

The 20-year bond yield rose half a basis point to 1.650 percent, while the 30-year bond yield also added half a basis point to 1.880 percent.