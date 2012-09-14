TOKYO, Sept 14 Japanese government bond prices
rose on Friday on growing hopes the Bank of Japan would
eventually follow the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest easing steps
with some stimulus action of its own.
* The Fed said it will buy $40 billion of mortgage-backed
debt per month until the employment outlook improves
substantially as long as inflation stays tame. It also said it
was extending the timeframe for maintaining its current low
interest rates until at least mid-2015, from its previous plan
through late 2014.
* At its two-day policy meeting ending next Wednesday, the
BOJ is expected to hold off on easing monetary policy but keep
hopes for it alive by offering a bleaker view of Japan's
economy.
* On Friday, Japan's government cut its assessment of the
economy for the second straight month, keeping pressure on the
central bank to do more to support it.
* "The strong buying is overdone. It shows people expect the
BOJ to do something, but I doubt whether it's a reason to buy
aggressively," said Le Ngoc Nhan, a strategist at Morgan Stanley
MUFG.
"It's a sign that people in the market are doubting the
effectiveness of monetary policy. Normally, additional easing
expectations mean you should see expectations of a stronger
economy down the road," he said.
* The 10-year JGB futures contract for December
ended morning trade up 0.26 point at 143.86 after rising as high
as 143.91.
* The yield on the benchmark 10-year cash bond
slipped 3 basis points to 0.795 percent, moving
away from a three-week intraday high of 0.835 percent hit on
Thursday.
* The 20-year bond yield fell 1.5 basis
points to 1.655 percent.