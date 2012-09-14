* JGBs rise despite broad rally in risk assets
* Investors buy ahead of next week's redemptions
* Superlong sector underperforms; 30-yr yield flat
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Sept 14 Japanese government bond prices
mostly rose on Friday on growing hopes the Bank of Japan would
eventually follow the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest easing steps
with some stimulus action of its own.
The Fed said on Thursday it would buy $40 billion of
mortgage-backed debt per month until the employment outlook
improves substantially as long as inflation stays tame. It also
said it was extending the time frame for maintaining its current
low interest rates until at least mid-2015, from its previous
plan through late 2014.
"A lot of people had been waiting for the Fed decision to
make investments," said Tadashi Matsukawa, head of Japan fixed
income at Pinebridge Investments in Tokyo.
"Yesterday's 20-year auction was pretty strong, however a
lot of hedging was done and a lot of short positions were
created and they needed to buy back JGB futures."
JGBs rose despite a broad rally in risk assets which sent
the Nikkei stock average to a three-week high, as
investors bought bonds ahead of a Japanese market holiday on
Monday as well as large quarterly bond redemptions on Thursday.
"A lot of cash has to be invested, despite the strong rally
in equities, still a lot of investors need to put cash to work,"
Matsukawa said.
At its two-day policy meeting ending next Wednesday, the BOJ
is expected to hold off on easing monetary policy but keep hopes
for it alive by offering a bleaker view of Japan's economy.
On Friday, Japan's government cut its assessment of the
economy for the second straight month, keeping pressure on the
central bank to do more to support it.
Still, some strategists and market participants said
Friday's bond market sentiment might not last.
"The strong buying is overdone. It shows people expect the
BOJ to do something, but I doubt whether it's a reason to buy
aggressively," said Le Ngoc Nhan, a strategist at Morgan Stanley
MUFG.
"It's a sign that people in the market are doubting the
effectiveness of monetary policy. Normally, additional easing
expectations mean you should see expectations of a stronger
economy down the road," he said.
The 10-year JGB futures contract for December ended
up 0.27 point at 143.87 after rising as high as 143.91 in the
morning session.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year cash bond
slipped 2.5 basis points to 0.800 percent after dropping as low
as 0.795 percent, moving away from a three-week intraday high of
0.835 percent hit on Thursday.
The superlong sector lagged, with 20-year bond yield
falling 1 basis point to 1.660 percent and the
30-year yield flat at 1.905 percent.