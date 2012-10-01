TOKYO Oct 1 A gauge of sentiment in the
Japanese government bond market has turned negative, with some
investors citing supply/demand factors ahead of a 10-year sale
this week, a weekly Thomson Reuters survey showed on Monday.
The month-end duration extension buying that supported the
market last week has finished as both a new month and fresh
quarter begin.
The Ministry of Finance will conduct an auction of 10-year
bonds on Thursday. If yields hold at current levels, market
participants said the coupon would be set below the 0.8 percent
seen in the past three sales of the maturity.
The weekly poll's JGB bull-bear diffusion index, calculated
by subtracting the number of bearish market players from those
that are bullish, came in at minus 17, deteriorating from plus 2
in last week's survey.
The JGB survey found that 48.3 percent of respondents
foresee JGB yields rising this week, up from 16.7 percent in the
previous poll.
The percentage of respondents expecting lower rates also
rose to 31.0 percent from 19.0 in last week's poll, while 20.7
percent of total respondents expect JGB yields to trade
sideways, down from 64.3 percent in the survey before.
The median forecast for the 10-year JGB yield
for the end of this week was 0.785 percent, 1.5 basis points
above Friday's closing level.
The online survey of 91 JGB market participants from major
institutions received 29 responses -- a response rate of 31.9
percent. These included 12 responses from "real money" investors
from institutions such as banks, pension and investment funds
and insurance companies.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year cash note was flat on
Monday at 0.770 percent, while the 10-year JGB futures contract
slipped 0.01 point to 144.18.