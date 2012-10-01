* Ten-year JGB futures hit seven-week high
* Superlongs underperform on supply concern
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, Oct 1 Benchmark 10-year Japanese
government bonds drifted higher on Monday, with the yield
hitting a seven-week low, as weak economic data boosted the
appeal of fixed income at the expense of riskier assets.
But superlong Japanese government bonds underperformed on
supply concerns ahead of a liquidity-enhancing auction the next
day, as well as ahead of a regular auction of 30-year bonds next
week and one for 20-year debt the week after.
Manufacturing activity in China, Japan's biggest exports
market, remained in contraction in September, according to the
official purchasing managers' index.
Adding to the concern, business sentiment for big Japanese
manufacturers worsened in the three months to September and will
stay gloomy, the Bank of Japan's tankan survey showed.
The 10-year yield eased 1 basis point to
0.760 percent to its lowest level since Aug. 7, while Japan's
Nikkei share average shed 0.8 percent.
The 10-year yield fell 6.5 basis points in July-September
and is down 22 basis points for the year.
"We will be stuck in this low range (in the 10-year yield)
for the good part of next three months. The rationale behind
that is the slowdown in growth globally we saw in the tankan
report today," said Shogo Fujita, chief Japan bond strategist at
Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
"The situation is Europe still hasn't changed. They are
muddling through. There is no decisive solution to that. The
monetary policy in Japan is still in easing mode."
Ten-year JGB futures rose 8 ticks to 144.27, a
seven-week high.
Yields on both 20-year and 30-year
debt ticked up 0.5 basis point, to 1.645 and
1.895 percent, respectively. The Ministry of Finance will hold
an auction to enhance liquidity on Tuesday, selling 300 billion
yen ($3.9 billion) of 20, 30-year debt.
But a fund manager at a European asset management firm in
Tokyo said yields on longer-dated bonds had more room to fall
versus other sectors.
"There is no room for the shorter-end, three- to five-year,
to go down any further. The longer-end will get more benefit,"
he said.
Merrill Lynch's Fujita also said many life insurance
companies, who are buyers of longer-dated debt, remained behind
in their purchases of Japanese government bonds in the current
financial year ending March 2013, as they were hoping to buy on
dips but opportunities had not materialised.
However, he said Japanese politics was the wild card.
"If we do see general election this quarter, if we do see a
LDP victory led by (Shinzo) Abe, he is ... going to spend more,"
he said.
"It's too early to price all these in right now. But if it
becomes the case, there is a possibility of bear steepening in
the JGB market."