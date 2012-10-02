TOKYO Oct 2 Benchmark Japanese government bonds were slightly firmer on Tuesday, with the 10-year yield falling to its lowest in eight weeks as worries about a slowdown in global growth persisted.

* But the yield curve steepened as the superlong tenor underperformed on supply concerns ahead of a regular auction of 30-year bonds next week, as well as a 10-year auction on Thursday.

The Ministry of Finance is conducting a regular auction to enhance liquidity on Tuesday, selling 300 billion yen ($3.9 billion) of 20, 30-year debt.

On Thursday, it will offer 10-year notes. Many market participants fear that the coupon for that sale will be set below the 0.8 percent at which it was set for the past three sales, if present low yields continue.

* Economic data on Monday showed that U.S. manufacturing unexpectedly grew last month for the first time since May but euro zone factories suffered their worst quarter since early 2009, keeping alive fears of a global economic slowdown.

* "Trading is getting off to a slow start this week because it's the first week of the new quarter, but the direction of yields is clear, as doubts remain about the strength of the world economy," said a fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese asset management firm.

* The 10-year yield fell half a basis point to 0.755 percent, its lowest level since Aug. 7.

Ten-year JGB futures inched up 0.01 point to end morning trade at 144.28, after rising to an eight-week high of 144.30.

* Yields on both 20-year and 30-year debt added half a basis point each, to 1.645 percent and 1.895 percent, respectively.