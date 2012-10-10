TOKYO Oct 10 Benchmark Japanese government bonds rose on Wednesday, as firm U.S. Treasuries and slumping stocks offset the supply concerns that weighed on longer maturities.

* The 10-year yield shed half a basis point to 0.765 percent, moving back toward an eight-week low of 0.755 percent hit last week.

* "There are investors who want to buy, but are not in a hurry and are holding off at these levels, hoping for a correction on good news. This means that even though demand is there against this risk-off backdrop, moves are likely going to be small," said a fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese asset management firm.

* The Nikkei share average skidded 1.7 percent on fears that slowing global growth took a toll on upcoming corporate earnings results.

U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Tuesday after the International Monetary Fund warned about slowing growth, and they continued to rise in Asia on Wednesday.

* Ten-year JGB futures ended morning trade up 0.03 point at 144.18, after rising as high as 144.23.

Futures broke below their 14-day moving average on Tuesday for the first time since pulling above it on Sept. 24. But they retook it before the close and on Wednesday they remained solidly above that technical level, now at 144.09.

* Superlong maturities drooped as investors sold ahead of the Ministry of Finance's 30-year bond sale on Thursday.

Yields on 30-year debt added one basis point to 1.925 percent, and those on 20-year bonds ticked up half a basis point to 1.655 percent.

The spread between the 10-year and 30-year yields rose to 1.160 points, its widest since March 2008.