TOKYO Oct 12 Benchmark Japanese government
bonds were set to end their three-session gaining streak on
Friday, as investors were hesitant to chase prices higher after
yields closed at a nine-week low in the pervious session.
* The benchmark 10-year yield rose half a
basis point to 0.755 percent, after closing its lowest level
since Aug. 7 on Thursday.
* Ten-year JGB futures ended morning trade down
0.04 point at 144.29, after earlier nudging up to 144.34, which
was their highest level since Aug. 7.
* A 30-year bond sale on Thursday met strong demand, raising
some investors' hopes for next Thursday's 20-year sale, but
others were concerned that next week's sale will fall short of
expectations.
* "The 30-year was undervalued so demand was strong, but
20-year JGBs aren't as attractive, and they're also not as
appealing to those who are actively buying in the 10-year sector
because they are too long for investors just seeking carry,"
said a fixed income fund manager at a Japanese asset management
firm in Tokyo.
* The superlong tenor was steady, with yields on 20-year
bonds flat at 1.645 percent and yields on 30-year
debt also flat at 1.920 percent.
* Rating agency Moody's Investors Service's senior vice
president and regional credit officer Tom Byrne told reporters
on Friday that Japan's politicians still have some time to bring
down debt as government bond yields are likely to remain low and
the current account balance is likely to remain in surplus for
the time being.
* Japanese Economics Minister Seiji Maehara said he will
discuss the pain a strong yen is inflicting on exports when he
meets later on Friday with U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke and European Central Bank President Mario Draghi, who
are in Tokyo for the International Monetary Fund meetings.