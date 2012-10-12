* 10-yr yield pulls away from previous session's 9-week low
* Futures extend losses in afternoon
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Oct 12 Japanese government bonds rose for
the first time in four days, as investors took profits after
benchmark yields closed at a nine-week low in the previous
session.
The benchmark 10-year yield rose 1.5 basis
points to 0.765 percent.
Ten-year JGB futures extended losses in afternoon
trading, with selling by hedge funds cited, and ended down 0.11
point at 144.22. Futures closed the morning session at 144.29
after nudging up to 144.34, which was their highest level since
Aug. 7.
"The JGB market followed the Treasury market overnight,
which makes sense. If overseas yields keep declining in a range,
then JGBs will follow suit," said Maki Shimizu, senior
strategist at Citigroup Global Markets Japan.
U.S. Treasuries rose on Thursday and were supported in Asia
on Friday, with the benchmark 10-year yield staying near this
week's low, as investors worried about corporate earnings and
the outcome of the U.S. presidential election.
Rating agency Moody's Investors Service's senior vice
president and regional credit officer Tom Byrne told reporters
on Friday that Japan's politicians still have some time to bring
down debt as government bond yields are likely to remain low and
the current account balance is likely to remain in surplus for
the time being.
But Byrne warned that a stand-off between Japan's government
and opposition parties is a concern as it has stalled important
legislation needed to fund government spending.
For now, those political risks have taken a backseat to
concerns about the impact of Europe's crisis on global growth,
which has stoked demand for safe-haven fixed income assets.
"It's hard to price in the fiscal risk, unless it becomes
more recognizable. It's more the global slowdown, penetrating
the market," said Citigroup's Shimizu.
A 30-year bond sale on Thursday met strong demand, raising
some investors' hopes for next Thursday's 20-year auction, but
others were concerned that next week's sale will fall short of
expectations.
"The 30-year was undervalued so demand was strong, but
20-year JGBs aren't as attractive, and they're also not as
appealing to those who are actively buying in the 10-year sector
because they are too long for investors just seeking carry,"
said a fixed income fund manager at a Japanese asset management
firm in Tokyo.
Superlong bonds also lost ground on Friday, with yields on
20-year bonds up 1 basis point at 1.655 percent
and yields on 30-year debt up half a basis point
at 1.925 percent.
The Ministry of Finance will also offer 5-year notes on
Tuesday.