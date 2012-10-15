TOKYO Oct 15 A weekly gauge of sentiment in the
Japanese government bond market improved slightly but remained
in negative territory, as most respondents expect rates to
trade sideways with domestic supply in focus, a Thomson Reuters
survey showed on Monday.
The weekly poll's JGB bull-bear diffusion index, calculated
by subtracting the number of bearish market players from those
that are bullish, came in at minus 10, improving from minus 25
in the previous week's poll.
The survey found that 43.6 percent of total respondents
expect JGB yields to trade sideways, up from 41.7 percent in
last week's results.
Some 33.3 percent of respondents foresee JGB yields rising
this week, down from 41.7 percent in the last survey, while the
percentage of respondents expecting lower rates ticked higher to
23.1 percent from 16.7 percent in last week's poll.
The median forecast for the 10-year JGB yield
for the end of this week was 0.770 percent, one basis point
above Friday's closing level, and 1.5 basis points below the
last poll's expectation.
For the first time since the July 23 survey, most
respondents cited domestic supply/demand factors as the most
significant for the market in the coming week, with 61.5 percent
citing it, edging up from 61.1 percent in the previous week. The
influence of overseas rates was cited as the most significant
factor by 59.0 percent, down from 72.0 percent in the previous
poll.
The Ministry of Finance will auction 5-year notes on Friday
this week, and offer 20-year debt on Thursday.
On Monday, the benchmark 10-year yield was
flat at 0.760 percent, while ten-year JGB futures added
0.01 point 144.23.
The online survey of 91 JGB market participants from major
institutions garnered 39 responses, for a response rate of 42.9
percent. Among these were 13 responses from "real money"
investors from institutions such as banks, pension and
investment funds and insurance companies.