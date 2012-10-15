TOKYO Oct 15 Japanese government bonds were
mostly steady on Monday, with the superlong sector coming under
slight pressure ahead of a 20-year sale later this week.
* The Ministry of Finance will offer 20-year debt on
Thursday after selling 5-year notes on Tuesday.
* "Last week's 30-year sale was strong, but that doesn't
necessarily mean that demand will be there for the 20-year
sale," said a fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese trust
bank.
"We're probably going to be holding in a range this week,
ahead of the auctions and the European meeting," he said.
* European Union leaders will hold a summit on Oct. 18-19
with investors to watch for any signals about the possibility of
a Spanish bailout.
Euro zone officials have said Spain could ask for financial
aid from the euro zone in November.
* A weekly gauge of sentiment in the Japanese government
bond market improved slightly but remained in negative
territory, as most respondents expect rates to trade sideways
with domestic supply in focus, a Thomson Reuters survey showed
on Monday.
* The benchmark 10-year yield was flat at
0.760 percent, while 10-year JGB futures ended morning
trade up 0.02 point at 144.24.
* Superlong maturities lagged, with yields on 20-year bonds
adding 1 basis point to 1.660 percent and yields
on 30-year debt rising half a basis point to
1.925 percent.