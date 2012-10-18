TOKYO Oct 18 Japanese government bonds fell for
a third session on Thursday and benchmark yields touched a
three-week high, after stronger than-expected U.S. housing
starts data signaled an improved economic outlook.
* The Nikkei share average rose 1.7 on Thursday,
while U.S. Treasuries wallowed at low levels after falling on
Wednesday in the wake of data showing new U.S. homebuilding
surged in September to its fastest pace in more than four years.
* "Treasuries fell overnight, and JGBs tracked this,
creating a possible buying opportunity, but not many seem to be
buying," said a fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese trust
bank.
"There were some long positions in Treasuries, so they
corrected, but there weren't such big longs in JGBs, so they
have smaller room to move," he added.
* The benchmark 10-year JGB yield added 2
basis points to 0.785 percent, its highest since Sept. 26.
* The 10-year JGB futures contract ended morning
trade down 0.28 point at 143.91, after falling as low as 143.90,
its lowest since Sept. 25.
Futures fell below their 20-day moving average, now at
144.13, for the first time since Sept. 24. In a possibly bearish
signal, their 5-day moving average, now at 144.18, fell below
their 14-day moving average at 144.20.
* The Ministry of Finance offered 1.2 trillion yen of
reopened 20-year JGBs with a coupon of 1.7 percent, matching
that of last month's sale.
* Market participants say JGBs' fall over the past three
trading days should lend support to the auction, with some
buyers attracted to the cheaper levels.
"Another supporting factor is the lack of any more auctions
of long-term or superlong JGBs until November," said strategists
at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
"The result of the EU summit scheduled for after the auction
is a source of concern, but during this near-term yen weakening
and share price strengthening, we like 10-year/20-year
flatteners and 20-year asset swap longs," they said in a note to
clients.
European Union leaders will hold a summit on Thursday and
Friday, with investors to watch for any signals about the timing
of a Spanish bailout.
* The 20-year yield added 1.5 basis points to
1.690 percent and the 30-year yield rose 2 basis
points to 1.950 percent.
* The 5-year JGB continued to fare slightly better than
longer maturities after a 5-year sale on Tuesday attracted
record-high demand. The yield on the 5-year note
gained 1 basis point to 0.200 percent.