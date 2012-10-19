TOKYO Oct 19 Japanese government bonds snapped
three sessions of decline and made back some lost ground on
Friday, as investors saw a buying opportunity after benchmark
yields touched a three-week high in the previous session.
* The benchmark 10-year JGB yield fell 2
basis points to 0 .770 percent, moving away from a Thursday
session high of 0.795 percent, which was its highest since Sept.
25.
* "Some investors saw yesterday's sell-off as the buying
opportunity they were waiting for," said a fixed-income fund
manager at a Japanese asset management firm.
"It was a 'risk-on' scenario yesterday, but no one can be
sure that sentiment has turned a corner, so no one wants to be
short ahead of the weekend," he said.
* The 10-year JGB futures contract ended morning
trade up 0.17 point at 144.06 after falling as low as 143.79 on
Thursday, its lowest since Sept. 21.
Their 5-day moving average, now at 144.15, was poised to
fall below their 20-day moving average, now at 144.14. On
Thursday, the 5-day average fell below the 14-day moving
average, which is now a resistance level at 144.19.
* The superlong tenor also gained, with the 20-year yield
shedding 1 basis point to 1.675 percent. The
30-year yield fell 1.5 basis points to 1.930
percent after it rose as high as 1.950 percent on Thursday, its
highest level since Sept. 20.
* "If there is a concern about domestic supply and demand,
it is that yields have trended in a narrow range of less than 15
basis points over the past three months despite a broad trend
downward since August," said strategists at Barclays in a note
to clients.
If the uptrend in yields goes beyond a certain level, they
warned that liquidation of those positions might accelerate.
"If the market finds support at 10-year yields of 0.82 to
0.83 percent, it would probably not correct much beyond that,
but we believe there is a need to pay somewhat careful attention
over the short term," they said.