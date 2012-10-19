* 10-yr yields move away from 3-week high hit on Thursday
* 10-yr futures 5-day, 20-day moving averages converge
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Oct 19 Japanese government bonds snapped
three sessions of decline and took back some lost ground on
Friday, as investors saw a buying opportunity after benchmark
yields touched a three-week high in the previous session.
Strong 20-year auction results on Thursday reassured
investors worried about supply conditions, while expectations of
continued easy monetary policy from the Bank of Japan also
underpinned bonds.
Better than-expected U.S. housing starts and a slew of
Chinese data earlier this week made investors less pessimistic
about the global economic outlook, which pressured U.S.
Treasuries and JGBs. But some strategists and market
participants say the hopeful signs might not yet herald a trend.
"People got all excited over the past few days, but they're
beginning to realize now, does it change the current environment
we're in? It may not," said Shogo Fujita, chief Japan bond
strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
"People were getting very excited about very minute things,
but I don't think the big picture has changed," he added.
Expectations of more BOJ easing remained, with some
investors saying further steps could come as early as its Oct.
30 meeting. Sources familiar with BOJ thinking said the central
bank then will likely trim its long-term economic and price
forecasts, but there is no internal consensus on whether it will
expand its stimulus.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield fell 1 basis
point to 0 .780 percent, moving away from a Thursday session high
of 0.795 percent, which was its highest since Sept. 25.
"Some investors saw yesterday's sell-off as the buying
opportunity they were waiting for," said a fixed-income fund
manager at a Japanese asset management firm.
"It was a 'risk-on' scenario yesterday, but no one can be
sure that sentiment has turned a corner, so no one wants to be
short ahead of the weekend," he said.
The 10-year JGB futures contract ended up 0.08
point at 143.97 after falling as low as 143.79 on Thursday, its
lowest since Sept. 21.
Futures' 5-day moving average, now at 144.13, was poised to
cross below their 20-day moving average, also now at 144.13. On
Thursday, the 5-day average fell below the 14-day moving
average, which is now a resistance level at 144.19.
The superlong tenor also gained, with the 20-year yield
shedding half a basis point to 1.680 percent. The
30-year yield fell 1.5 basis points to 1.930
percent after it rose as high as 1.950 percent on Thursday, its
highest level since Sept. 20.
Benchmark yields were on track to finish the week only 2
basis points above last Friday's close, and well within their
recent range.
"If there is a concern about domestic supply and demand, it
is that yields have trended in a narrow range of less than 15
basis points over the past three months despite a broad trend
downward since August," said strategists at Barclays in a note
to clients.
If the uptrend in yields goes beyond a certain level, the
strategists warned, then liquidation of those positions might
accelerate.
"If the market finds support at 10-year yields of 0.82 to
0.83 percent, it would probably not correct much beyond that,
but we believe there is a need to pay somewhat careful attention
over the short term," they said.