TOKYO Oct 22 A weekly gauge of sentiment in the Japanese government bond market turned positive after three readings in negative territory, as solid demand at last week's 20-year sale reassured investors worried about supply conditions, a Thomson Reuters survey showed on Monday.

The weekly poll's JGB bull-bear diffusion index, calculated by subtracting the number of bearish market players from those that are bullish, came in at plus 12, improving from minus 10 in the previous week's poll.

The survey found that most respondents still expect JGB yields to trade sideways, with 45.5 percent predicting this, up from 43.6 percent in last week's results.

The percentage of respondents expecting lower rates ticked higher to 33.3 percent from 23.1 percent in last week's poll, while 21.2 percent of respondents foresee JGB yields rising this week, down from 33.3 percent in the last survey.

The median forecast for the 10-year JGB yield for the end of this week was 0.780 percent, matching Friday's closing level, after a week in which benchmark rates hit a three-week high of 0.795 percent.

The influence of overseas rates was cited as the most significant factor for the JGB market by 57.6 percent of respondents, down from 59.0 percent in the previous poll. Domestic supply/demand factors were cited by 51.5 percent as the most significant for the market in the coming week, down from 61.5 percent in the previous week.

A sale of 5-year notes as well as a separate offering of 20-year JGBs last week both drew firm demand. No major auctions are scheduled for this week, with the Bank of Japan's monetary easing steps seen supporting a 2-year sale on Thursday. End-month buying could also emerge to support the market, participants said.

Investors expect more BOJ easing, with some saying further steps could come as early as its Oct. 30 meeting. Sources familiar with BOJ thinking said the central bank will likely cut its long-term economic and price forecasts.

On Monday, the benchmark 10-year yield was untraded, while ten-year JGB futures added 0.12 point 144.09.

The online survey of 92 JGB market participants from major institutions received 33 responses, for a response rate of 35.9 percent. Among these were 13 responses from "real money" investors from institutions such as banks, pension and investment funds and insurance companies.