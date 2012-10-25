* 10-yr futures erase gains but end above 5-day moving
average
* Record high bid-to-cover ratio at smooth 2-yr sale
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Oct 25 Benchmark Japanese government
bonds fell slightly on Thursday, underpinned by growing
expectations for more easing at the Bank of Japan's meeting next
week but also pressured as those expectations weakened the yen
and lifted stocks.
The dollar rose as high as 80.14 yen on trading platform
EBS, its highest level since late June, which helped the Nikkei
stock average soar 1.1 percent to a four-week closing
high.
Japan's central bank is leaning towards deciding on
additional easing steps at its next meeting on Tuesday, sources
said.
The Nikkei business daily reported in its evening edition on
Thursday that the BOJ will likely raise the target of its asset
purchase programme by 10 trillion yen. The Nikkei report fueled
easing expectations, although the amount of the increase was
less than some market participants' hopes for an additional 20
trillion yen.
"The BOJ wants to avoid a negative surprise about their
policy announcement, so that's why they want to lower
expectations now, approaching the meeting," said Maki Shimizu,
senior strategist at Citigroup Global Markets Japan.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield was flat for
most of the day but inched up half a basis point to 0.775
percent after the dollar's jump.
The 10-year JGB futures contract closed down 0.04
point at 144.04, after ending morning trade up 0.02 point.
Futures hit a session high of 144.14, just shy of resistance at
their 20-day moving average, now at 144.15. Support was seen at
their 5-day moving average, now at 144.02.
Longer maturities steadied, with yields on 30-year debt
flat at 1.944 percent. They earlier added h alf a
basis point to 1.960 percent, retracing Wednesday's high, which
was their highest level since April 5.
Yields on 20-year bonds were also flat at
1.695 percent.
"There are potential buyers in the superlong sector,
particularly life insurers, but everyone appears to be holding
off until after the BOJ," said a fixed-income fund manager at a
European asset management firm in Tokyo.
The BOJ now buys bonds with up to three years left to
maturity in its asset purchase programme, which has effectively
pinned yields of shorter maturities and removed most of the
suspense from short-term debt sales.
The Ministry of Finance offered 2.7 trillion yen in 2-year
notes with a coupon of 0.10 percent, matching the coupon at the
previous 10 sales and also matching the interest the central
bank pays on its current account excess reserves. The sale drew
bids of a record 14.9 times the amount offered, up from the
previous sale's robust bid-to-cover ratio of 11.3.
The latest 2-year JGB bucked the overall market after the
sale, with its yield inching down half a basis
point to 0.095 percent.