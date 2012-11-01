TOKYO Nov 1 Japanese government bonds fell on
Thursday, as investors made room in their portfolios to buy at a
10-year sale which was expected to proceed smoothly.
* The Ministry of Finance offered 2.3 trillion yen ($29
billion) worth of 10-year notes, reopening the number 325 issue
with a coupon of 0.8 percent for the third time.
* "It is noteworthy that last week's 5-year sale was also a
reopen, as was the 20-year sale before that. This shows how
stably JGBs have been trading lately," said a fixed-income fund
manager at a Japanese asset management firm.
* Reopenings are offerings of securities with the same
terms and conditions as an existing one, used to increase the
liquidity of an outstanding issue.
* Against this backdrop of low volatility, recent 10-year
sales have met solid market demand, as the benchmark bond is the
most liquid and has recently offered higher carry and rolldown
compared with other sectors, market participants said.
* "The 10-year sector is popular so it is now somewhat
expensive relative but there are still likely people willing to
buy at these levels," the fund manager said.
* The 10-year yield added 1 basis point to
0.780 percent, still solidly inside the 4 basis-point range
between 0.755 percent and 0.795 percent in which it has moved
since Sept 24.
* Ten-year JGB futures ended morning trade down
0.10 point at 144.15, just below their 20-day moving average at
144.16 and also below their 5-day moving average, now at 144.25.
* Yields on 20-year debt were flat at 1.690
percent, while those on the 30-year bonds edged
up half a basis point to 1.955 percent.