TOKYO Nov 2 Japanese government bonds were steady in cash trading on Friday as investors awaited U.S. employment data later in the session, while 10-year futures slipped inversely to rallying equities.

* The 10-year yield was flat at 0.775 percent, after earlier inching up to 0.780 percent. On Thursday, it rose as high as 0.785 percent, its highest level since Oct. 23, Reuters data showed.

* October U.S. payrolls numbers on Friday are expected to show a rise of 125,000, but not enough to prevent the unemployment rate from ticking up to 7.9 percent from the previous month's 7.8 percent, according to economists polled by Reuters.

Investors also awaited the outcome of next Tuesday's U.S. presidential vote, which could move U.S. Treasuries prices and have an impact on JGBs.

* "It's very hard to trade this market right now," said Shogo Fujita, chief Japan bond strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. "Going into December, I can't see anyone taking massive positions or bets."

Some hedge funds have to convert positions to cash ahead of year-end book closings at the end of this month, he added.

* Ten-year JGB futures ended morning trade down 0.08 point at 144.06, pressured by rising stock prices.

The Nikkei gained 1.2 percent to 9,052.88, trading above the 9,000 mark for the first time in a week.

* Yields on 20-year debt were flat at 1.680 percent, while the 30-year bond was untraded so far, its yield having ended Thursday at 1.940 percent.

* Minutes of the Bank of Japan's Oct. 4-5 policy meeting released on Friday underpinned bonds and suggested the central bank will take further stimulus steps.

A few BOJ board members warned that a recession in the world's third-largest economy could not be ruled out given recent weakness in industrial production.