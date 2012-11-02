TOKYO Nov 2 Japanese government bonds were
steady in cash trading on Friday as investors awaited U.S.
employment data later in the session, while 10-year futures
slipped inversely to rallying equities.
* The 10-year yield was flat at 0.775
percent, after earlier inching up to 0.780 percent. On Thursday,
it rose as high as 0.785 percent, its highest level since Oct.
23, Reuters data showed.
* October U.S. payrolls numbers on Friday are expected to
show a rise of 125,000, but not enough to prevent the
unemployment rate from ticking up to 7.9 percent from the
previous month's 7.8 percent, according to economists polled by
Reuters.
Investors also awaited the outcome of next Tuesday's U.S.
presidential vote, which could move U.S. Treasuries prices and
have an impact on JGBs.
* "It's very hard to trade this market right now," said
Shogo Fujita, chief Japan bond strategist at Bank of America
Merrill Lynch. "Going into December, I can't see anyone taking
massive positions or bets."
Some hedge funds have to convert positions to cash ahead of
year-end book closings at the end of this month, he added.
* Ten-year JGB futures ended morning trade down
0.08 point at 144.06, pressured by rising stock prices.
The Nikkei gained 1.2 percent to 9,052.88, trading
above the 9,000 mark for the first time in a week.
* Yields on 20-year debt were flat at 1.680
percent, while the 30-year bond was untraded so far, its yield
having ended Thursday at 1.940 percent.
* Minutes of the Bank of Japan's Oct. 4-5 policy meeting
released on Friday underpinned bonds and suggested the central
bank will take further stimulus steps.
A few BOJ board members warned that a recession in the
world's third-largest economy could not be ruled out given
recent weakness in industrial production.