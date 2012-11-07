TOKYO Nov 7 Japanese government bonds edged lower on Wednesday, tracking the previous session's drop in U.S. Treasuries, as investors awaited the outcome of the closely-fought U.S. presidential election.

* President Barack Obama and Republican challenger Mitt Romney were locked in a tight race with three critical battleground states too close to call.

* Some investors believe a Romney win would benefit stocks due to the perception that Republican policies are good for business, while an Obama win would give bonds an edge and make it more likely the Federal Reserve would stick to its commitment to keep interest rates low through mid-2015.

Romney has said he would not re-nominate Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke if he wins the presidency.

* Yields on benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury have recently traded around 1.7 percent, toward the lower end of their year-long range between 2.38 percent and their record low of 1.38 percent.

* "Some investors might have pared long positions in Treasuries on the chances that Obama might not win, but overall, activity is light until the outcome is clear," said a fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese trust bank.

"It is easy for the JGB curve to steepen in uncertain conditions, as there are fewer investors interested in taking longer term bets," he added.

* On Japan's own political front, main opposition leader Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday that the Bank of Japan should continue monetary easing until it achieved 3 percent inflation, signalling the central bank could come under more political pressure after the next general election.

The BOJ set a 1 percent inflation target in February and has boosted its asset-buying programme four times this year, most recently last week.

* The 10-year yield added half a basis point to 0.760 percent, after closing on Tuesday at last month's low of 0.755 percent.

* Ten-year JGB futures ended the morning session up 0.03 point at 144.33, solidly above their 5-day moving average as well as their 20-day moving average, now at 144.20 and 144.17 respectively, and moving back toward a three-month high of 144.47 touched last week.

* The yield curve steepened slightly as 30-year bond yields added 1 basis point to 1.945 percent.

Yields on 20-year debt rose half a basis point to 1.685 percent.