TOKYO, March 11 Yields on Japanese government
bonds inched higher on Monday after data showed a sharp increase
in U.S. job growth in February, signalling that the U.S.
economic recovery was gathering pace.
* Strong expectations that the Bank of Japan under new
leadership will adopt more forceful monetary easing to drag the
economy out of doldrums from next month helped limit the rise in
yields. But analysts said the uncertainty on whether the central
bank will buy more longer-dated debt would keep trading in
long-end of the yield curve volatile.
* Haruhiko Kuroda, the government's nominee to head the
central bank, said on Monday that the BOJ had not been buying
enough assets to meet its 2 percent inflation target and that if
appointed he would do whatever it takes to achieve the goal.
* The 10-year yield rose 1 basis point to
0.660 percent after shedding 2.5 basis points on Friday after a
decent sale of 30-year bonds implied solid demand for superlong
maturities and prompted a wave of shortcoverings.
* Ten-year JGB futures lost 9 ticks to 144.94 after
hitting a record high of 145.50 in the previous session.
* "The next BOJ meeting under Mr Kuroda will ease monetary
policy which probably should be an aggressive one. The central
bank is likely to extend purchase of JGBs to five years from the
current three years," said Akito Fukunaga, chief rates
strategist at Royal Bank of Scotland in Tokyo.
"The JGB yield decline trend will continue," he added.
* The 20-year yield put on 3.5 basis points
to 1.630 percent, pulling away from a near 10-year low of 1.450
percent hit last Tuesday and after moving in a wide trading
range of 8 basis points on Friday.
* "The over 10-year sectors, which have been very volatile
for the past one to two weeks, will depend on whether the BOJ
will buy from April. It's uncertain, so trading in the over
10-year sectors will be very volatile," Fukunaga said.