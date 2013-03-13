TOKYO, March 13 Japanese government bond prices
were mostly higher on Wednesday, bolstered by continued
expectations of more Bank of Japan asset buying.
* The 20-year sector continued to rise, though gains were
seen as limited a day ahead of an auction of 20-year bonds.
* The 10-year yield fell half a basis point
to 0.630 percent, moving back towards a near-decade low of 0.585
percent hit last week.
* Ten-year JGB futures inched down 0.03 point to
145.11, moving away from a record high of 145.50 hit on Friday.
* JGB market sentiment got an early lift from a rise in
Treasuries prices overnight, after safe-haven assets rose on
data showing a surprise fall in British industrial output in
January.
* "Investors are taking a breather today, but it's hard to
sell bonds with the BOJ expected to ease further and while
investors' risk appetite is waning," said a fixed-income fund
manager at a Japanese asset management firm.
* On Tuesday, Japan's main opposition party decided to back
the government's BOJ governor nominee, making it certain
Haruhiko Kuroda will take the helm later this month. Kuroda is
expected to pursue aggressive monetary easing to meet the bank's
2 percent inflation target.
* The 20-year yield slipped 1 basis point to
1.590 percent, moving back towards a nearly 10-year low of 1.450
percent hit last Tuesday.
The Ministry of Finance will offer 1.2 trillion yen of
20-year bonds on Thursday.
* The 30-year bond yield traded flat at 1.750
percent, not far off a 2-1/2 year low of 1.625 percent hit on
Tuesday.
* The five-year yield edged up half a basis
point to 0.125 percent, creeping away from a record low of 0.095
percent on March 4. Some investors were said to be locking
profits in that zone after its recent push into record
territory.