TOKYO, March 13 Japanese government bond prices were mostly higher on Wednesday, bolstered by continued expectations of more Bank of Japan asset buying.

* The 20-year sector continued to rise, though gains were seen as limited a day ahead of an auction of 20-year bonds.

* The 10-year yield fell half a basis point to 0.630 percent, moving back towards a near-decade low of 0.585 percent hit last week.

* Ten-year JGB futures inched down 0.03 point to 145.11, moving away from a record high of 145.50 hit on Friday.

* JGB market sentiment got an early lift from a rise in Treasuries prices overnight, after safe-haven assets rose on data showing a surprise fall in British industrial output in January.

* "Investors are taking a breather today, but it's hard to sell bonds with the BOJ expected to ease further and while investors' risk appetite is waning," said a fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese asset management firm.

* On Tuesday, Japan's main opposition party decided to back the government's BOJ governor nominee, making it certain Haruhiko Kuroda will take the helm later this month. Kuroda is expected to pursue aggressive monetary easing to meet the bank's 2 percent inflation target.

* The 20-year yield slipped 1 basis point to 1.590 percent, moving back towards a nearly 10-year low of 1.450 percent hit last Tuesday.

The Ministry of Finance will offer 1.2 trillion yen of 20-year bonds on Thursday.

* The 30-year bond yield traded flat at 1.750 percent, not far off a 2-1/2 year low of 1.625 percent hit on Tuesday.

* The five-year yield edged up half a basis point to 0.125 percent, creeping away from a record low of 0.095 percent on March 4. Some investors were said to be locking profits in that zone after its recent push into record territory.