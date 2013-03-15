TOKYO, March 15 Japanese government bonds held
steady, with yields not far above record lows hit last week as
the government on Friday gave its official nod to a new Bank of
Japan leadership that is expected to proceed with aggressive
monetary easing.
* Japan's parliament approved Haruhiko Kuroda to take the
helm of the BOJ, as well as nominees Kikuo Iwata and Hiroshi
Nakaso to be Kuroda's deputies.
* "With monetary easing a given, we have to see what fiscal
steps the government takes, and how they will be funded," said a
fixed-income fund manager at a European asset management firm in
Tokyo.
* The 10-year yield was flat at 0.620
percent, holding above its near-decade low of 0.585 percent hit
last week.
Ten-year JGB futures rose 0.03 point to end the
morning session at 145.20, within sight of their all-time record
high of 145.50 struck one week ago.
* A tenth straight record close for the Dow Jones
industrial average buoyed investors' risk tolerance, and
helped push up Japanese equities. The Nikkei share average
rose to a new 4-1/2 year high.
* The 20-year yield slipped half a basis
point to 1.615, while the 30-year bond yield was
flat at 1.770.