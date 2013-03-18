* Cyprus bailout spurs fear of fresh safe-haven flows to bonds

* Expectations of BOJ's bond buying also render support

* Market seen supported ahead of BOJ's next meeting on Apr 3-4

By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, March 18 Japanese government bond prices rose on Monday, pushing the benchmark 10-year yield to a decade low, after investors sought safe havens in reaction to a radical bailout proposal for Cyprus that will force savers to take losses, possibly setting a precedent for future euro zone bailouts.

The news fanned the market's already bullish sentiment on the back of expectations that the Bank of Japan will step up its buying of bonds under new Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, due to take office on Wednesday.

The 10-year JGB yield fell 3.0 basis points to 0.585 percent , matching a 10-year low hit on March 4.

The 10-year JGB futures price, which reflect the cheapest-to-deliver seven year zone, also gained 0.26 point to 145.45, hitting a record high of 145.46 during the trade.

Setting off a fresh wave of buying was the weekend news that euro zone finance ministers want to tap Cyprus' savers in order for the country to receive a 10 billion euro ($13 billion) bailout.

The radical departure from previous rescue packages that tried to protect creditors in the private sector triggered a run on cash in Cyprus, sparking fear of contagion to the euro zone's other fragile economies.

Tohru Yamamoto, chief bond strategist at Daiwa Securities, said that JGBs should benefit from global safe-haven buying in bonds.

"Euro zone policymakers said Greece was an exception when investors took a hit for their bond holdings. But now we have a cut in deposits. If you have two exceptions, they look more like precedents," said Daiwa's Yamamoto.

In the past few years, JGBs have benefited from any escalation in the European debt crisis, as funds escaping troubled euro zone debt markets trickled in to JGBs, which represent one of the world's most liquid bond markets.

FEAR, NOT HOPES

JGBs were also bolstered by expectations that the Bank of Japan's new leadership will implement more aggressive easing, most likely by buying more, and longer-dated, JGBs.

"To bond market players, it's causing fear, rather than hopes," said a trader at a Japanese bank, reflecting the perception that the BOJ's buying could push bond yields painfully low.

Many investors expect a Kuroda-led BOJ to announce fresh easing steps at its first scheduled policy meeting on April 3-4 and expect JGBs to be supported before the policy announcement.

The five year cash bond yield fell one basis point to 0.110 percent, not far from a record low of 0.095 percent hit earlier this month.

The 20-year bond yield fell 3.5 basis points to 1.570 percent, though it is still some distance from a decade low of 1.450 percent hit on March 5.

Bucking the trend were two-year bonds, whose yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.045 percent, on expectations that Kuroda's easing steps will not include a cut in interest rates.

Speculation that the BOJ may opt to stop paying interest to banks who hold excess reserves at the central bank had sent the two-year yield to a low of 0.025 percent last month.

Japan's sovereign CDS were untraded so far on Monday but spreads were quoted at slightly higher levels from late last week, with the five-year spread quoted at around 67 basis points .

It had hit a two-year low of 56 basis points last week, having declined for the better part of the past year in line with other major sovereign spreads.