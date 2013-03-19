TOKYO, March 19 Japanese government bonds eased
on Tuesday with the benchmark 10-year yield rising off a
near-decade low, but moves were restrained as investors awaited
a controversial bailout plan for Cyprus which was set for a
parliamentary vote later in the day.
* "There is a feeling that the stock market selloff and
yen rise on Monday on the Cyprus news was overdone, so there are
some buybacks today, and JGBs are adjusting," said a
fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese trust bank in Tokyo.
* A weekend announcement that Cyprus would impose a levy on
bank accounts as part of a 10 billion euro ($13 billion) bailout
by the European Union broke with previous practice that
depositors' savings were sacrosanct, heightening fears that
similar measures could be imposed on other struggling eurozone
members.
* The radical step sent stock markets, commodities and the
euro tumbling on Monday, but Cypriot and euro zone officials
have since sought to soften the impact on small savers to try to
ease passage of the bill through parliament, and stave off a
default that could reignite the euro zone crisis.
* Major moves were not expected ahead of a Japanese public
holiday on Wednesday, and the Cyprus vote later in the session,
he said, adding that expectations of more JGB purchases by the
Bank of Japan continued to underpin the market, the Tokyo-based
fixed-income fund manager said.
* Japan's Nikkei average rebounded 1.9 percent on
Tuesday after marking its biggest one-day drop in 10 months the
previous session on concerns about the unusual Cyprus bailout
plant.
* Investors also awaited the outcome of the U.S. Federal
Reserve's two-day policy meeting which will begin later on
Tuesday, for clues on whether the central bank is considering
slowing or ending its bond purchases after recent data showed
the U.S. economy picking up momentum.
* The 10-year JGB yield added 1 basis point
to 0.595 percent, moving away from the previous session's 0.585
percent that matched a level struck on March 4, its lowest since
June 2003.
* The 10-year JGB futures contract ended morning
trade down 0.03 point at 145.42. It rose as high as 145.46 on
Monday, a record for a front-month contract.
* The five-year yield rose half a basis point
to 0.115 percent, inching away from its record low of 0.095
percent hit earlier this month.
* The 20-year yield as well as the 30-year
yield inched up half a basis point each to 1.575
percent and 1.740 percent, respectively.