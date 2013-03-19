* Superlongs outperform on BOJ easing expectations
* Some buying seen ahead of Wednesday's Japanese public
holiday
TOKYO, March 19 Benchmark Japanese government
bonds eased on Tuesday with their yield rising off a near-decade
low, but moves were restrained as investors awaited a
controversial bailout plan for Cyprus which was set for a
parliamentary vote later in the day.
The superlong zone fared better, on buying ahead of the
close of Japan's fiscal year this month, and on expectations
that the Bank of Japan will further ease policy through
aggressive steps that could include purchases of more
longer-dated maturities. These factors are keeping rates at
current low levels, despite a weakening yen, surging stocks and
recent signs of economic improvement.
"It is a rate-rising environment, but it's not going to
happen yet," said Shogo Fujita, chief Japanese bond strategist
at Bank of America in Tokyo.
"The BOJ will keep rates low for longer, while this
transition phase is still in place."
Japanese markets will be closed for a public holiday on
Wednesday, and some investors bought longer maturities ahead of
that, market participants said.
Investors also awaited the outcome of the U.S. Federal
Reserve's two-day policy meeting which will begin later on
Tuesday, for clues on whether the central bank is considering
slowing or ending its bond purchases after recent data showed
the U.S. economy picking up momentum.
The 10-year JGB yield added 1 basis point to
0.595 percent, moving away from the previous session's 0.585
percent that matched a level struck on March 4, its lowest since
June 2003.
The 10-year JGB futures contract ended down 0.05
point at 145.40. It rose as high as 145.46 on Monday, a record
for a front-month contract.
The 20-year yield fell 1 basis point to 1.560
percent and the 30-year yield slipped 1.5 basis
points to 1.720 percent.
A weekend announcement that Cyprus would impose a levy on
bank accounts as part of a 10 billion euro ($13 billion) bailout
by the European Union broke with previous practice that
depositors' savings were sacrosanct, heightening fears that
similar measures could be imposed on other struggling eurozone
members.
"There is a feeling that the stock market selloff and yen
rise on Monday on the Cyprus news was overdone, so there are
some buybacks today, and JGBs are adjusting," said a
fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese trust bank in Tokyo.
The EU's bailout deal sent stock markets, commodities and
the euro tumbling on Monday, but Cypriot and euro zone officials
have since sought to soften the impact on small savers to try to
ease passage of the bill through parliament, and stave off a
default that could reignite the euro zone crisis.
A government spokesman said that Cyprus's parliament is
unlikely to pass legislation taxing deposits, falling short on a
condition for the bailout.
Japan's Nikkei average rebounded 2 percent on
Tuesday after marking its biggest one-day drop in 10 months the
previous session on concerns about the implications of the
Cyprus bailout plan.
The five-year JGB yield rose half a basis
point to 0.115 percent, inching away from its record low of
0.095 percent hit earlier this month.