* Superlongs outperform on BOJ easing expectations

* Some buying seen ahead of Wednesday's Japanese public holiday

TOKYO, March 19 Benchmark Japanese government bonds eased on Tuesday with their yield rising off a near-decade low, but moves were restrained as investors awaited a controversial bailout plan for Cyprus which was set for a parliamentary vote later in the day.

The superlong zone fared better, on buying ahead of the close of Japan's fiscal year this month, and on expectations that the Bank of Japan will further ease policy through aggressive steps that could include purchases of more longer-dated maturities. These factors are keeping rates at current low levels, despite a weakening yen, surging stocks and recent signs of economic improvement.

"It is a rate-rising environment, but it's not going to happen yet," said Shogo Fujita, chief Japanese bond strategist at Bank of America in Tokyo.

"The BOJ will keep rates low for longer, while this transition phase is still in place."

Japanese markets will be closed for a public holiday on Wednesday, and some investors bought longer maturities ahead of that, market participants said.

Investors also awaited the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting which will begin later on Tuesday, for clues on whether the central bank is considering slowing or ending its bond purchases after recent data showed the U.S. economy picking up momentum.

The 10-year JGB yield added 1 basis point to 0.595 percent, moving away from the previous session's 0.585 percent that matched a level struck on March 4, its lowest since June 2003.

The 10-year JGB futures contract ended down 0.05 point at 145.40. It rose as high as 145.46 on Monday, a record for a front-month contract.

The 20-year yield fell 1 basis point to 1.560 percent and the 30-year yield slipped 1.5 basis points to 1.720 percent.

A weekend announcement that Cyprus would impose a levy on bank accounts as part of a 10 billion euro ($13 billion) bailout by the European Union broke with previous practice that depositors' savings were sacrosanct, heightening fears that similar measures could be imposed on other struggling eurozone members.

"There is a feeling that the stock market selloff and yen rise on Monday on the Cyprus news was overdone, so there are some buybacks today, and JGBs are adjusting," said a fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese trust bank in Tokyo.

The EU's bailout deal sent stock markets, commodities and the euro tumbling on Monday, but Cypriot and euro zone officials have since sought to soften the impact on small savers to try to ease passage of the bill through parliament, and stave off a default that could reignite the euro zone crisis.

A government spokesman said that Cyprus's parliament is unlikely to pass legislation taxing deposits, falling short on a condition for the bailout.

Japan's Nikkei average rebounded 2 percent on Tuesday after marking its biggest one-day drop in 10 months the previous session on concerns about the implications of the Cyprus bailout plan.

The five-year JGB yield rose half a basis point to 0.115 percent, inching away from its record low of 0.095 percent hit earlier this month.