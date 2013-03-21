* Haruhiko Kuroda takes the BOJ helm
* Ten-year futures climb to record high of 145.56
TOKYO, March 21 Yields on benchmark 10-year
Japanese government bonds fell to a near-decade low on Thursday,
driven by strong expectations that new central bank chief
Haruhiko Kuroda will buy more bonds as part of a bold easing
policy to pull Japan out of deflation.
"Many investors do not want to hold cash before BOJ eases
aggressively," said Tadashi Matsukawa, head of Japan fixed
income at PineBridge Investments.
Kuroda, who officially became the Bank of Japan Governor on
Wednesday, is expected to hold a news conference later on
Thursday.
"Kuroda will have an inaugural address today. He is already
reported in newspapers that he is going to be easing
aggressively," Matsukawa said.
The 10-year yield slipped 0.5 basis point to
0.585 percent after touching 0.580 percent, its lowest level
since June 2003. The market was closed on Wednesday for a
holiday.
Ten-year JGB futures climbed as much as 16 ticks to
a record high of 145.56. They ended the morning session 9 ticks
high at 145.49.
The 20-year yield eased 1.5 basis points to
1.540 percent to a two-week low.
The surge in Japanese equities continues to force pension
funds to trim their share holdings from exceeding allocation
limits, prompting them to buy more bonds.
Tokyo's Nikkei advanced 1.3 percent on Monday
morning. It has rallied more than 45 percent since mid-November
after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe embarked on fiscal expansionary
and monetary easing steps, dubbed as "Abenomics", to revive the
world's third-largest economy.
A Reuters poll showed confidence among Japanese
manufacturers improved for a fourth straight month in March and
should soon turn positive, further indications that a softer yen
and Abe's stimulus plans are helping lift the gloom in the
economy.
JGBs were also supported by many investors putting their
redemption money back into the market.
"In addition to speculation regarding additional monetary
easing by the BOJ, several factors putting downward pressure on
interest rates have coincided this month, as it is the last
month of the fiscal year," Citigroup said in a note.
"More than 10 trillion yen ($104.7 billion) of JGBs are due
to mature in the second half of March."
The brokerage said the 10-year yield could drop below 0.500
percent if the central bank increases purchases of five- and
10-year JGB significantly.
But it added that JGB yields could rebound at some point
during April-June as many investors were likely to pocket gains.