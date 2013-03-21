* Haruhiko Kuroda takes BOJ helm
* Ten-year futures climb to record high of 145.60
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, March 21 Yields on benchmark 10-year
Japanese government bonds fell to a near-decade low on Thursday,
driven by strong expectations that new central bank chief
Haruhiko Kuroda will buy more bonds as part of a bold easing
policy to pull Japan out of deflation.
"Many investors do not want to hold cash before the BOJ
eases aggressively," said Tadashi Matsukawa, head of Japan fixed
income at PineBridge Investments.
Kuroda, who officially became the Bank of Japan Governor on
Wednesday, is expected to hold a news conference later on
Thursday.
"Kuroda will have an inaugural address today. He is already
reported in newspapers (saying) that he is going to be easing
aggressively," Matsukawa said.
The 10-year yield slipped 1 basis point to
0.580 percent, its lowest level since June 2003. The market was
closed on Wednesday for a holiday.
Ten-year JGB futures climbed as much as 20 ticks to
a record high of 145.60. They ended the day 17 ticks higher at
145.57, with 24,821 contracts changing hands, down from last
week's daily average of 26,475.
But the Royal Bank of Scotland said the 10-year yield was
likely to face selling pressure if Kuroda were to disappoint
investors' high expectations from his news conference.
"We expect the markets to feel let down unless the press
conference helps to clarify the possibility of longer-duration
bond purchases," RBS said in a note.
The next BOJ policy meeting is scheduled to be held on
April 3 and 4, the first such meeting under Kuroda.
The 20-year yield fell 3 basis points to
1.525 percent, a two-week low, while the 30-year yield
eased 4 basis points to 1.680 percent.
The surge in Japanese equities continues to force pension
funds to trim their share holdings from exceeding allocation
limits, prompting them to buy more bonds.
Tokyo's Nikkei advanced 1.3 percent on Thursday. It
has rallied nearly 46 percent since mid-November after Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe embarked on "Abenomics", a fiscal expansion
and monetary easing policy campaign.
A Reuters poll showed confidence among Japanese
manufacturers improved for a fourth straight month in March and
should soon turn positive, further indications that a softer yen
and Abe's stimulus plans are helping lift the gloom in the
economy.
REDEMPTION FLOWS
JGBs were also supported by many investors putting their
redemption money back into the market.
"In addition to speculation regarding additional monetary
easing by the BOJ, several factors putting downward pressure on
interest rates have coincided this month, as it is the last
month of the fiscal year," Citigroup said in a note.
"More than 10 trillion yen ($104.7 billion) of JGBs are due
to mature in the second half of March."
The brokerage said the 10-year yield could drop below 0.500
percent if the central bank increases purchases of five- and
10-year JGB significantly.
But it added that JGB yields could rebound at some point
during April-June as some investors were likely to pocket gains.