* Ten-year futures vault record highs in active trade
* Both 20- and 30-year yield also touch near-decade trough
TOKYO, March 26 Japanese government bond prices
rose on Tuesday, with the 10-year yield hitting a near-decade
low for a fourth straight day after Bank of Japan chief Haruhiko
Kuroda said buying longer-dated debt was a policy option to
pursue monetary easing.
Buying in the longer-dated sectors by pension funds and life
insurers ahead of Japan's fiscal year-end on March 31 also
helped flatten the yield curve.
Kuroda, who became the BOJ governor last week, told
parliament that extending the duration of JGBs the central bank
targets to five years, from the current three years, to ease
monetary policy would be among future policy options.
The 10-year yield fell 2.5 basis points to
0.530 percent after earlier dropping to 0.525 percent, its
lowest level since June 2003.
Ten-year futures hit a record high of 145.95. They
ended the morning session at 145.87, up 0.20 point in relatively
heavy volume, with 17,654 contracts changing hands, up from
Monday's full day of 17,089 contracts.
"Demand in trust banks and lifers should be temporary in
nature. If this demand disappears after the fiscal year begins,
then JGB yields might see some rebound," said Yuya Yamashita,
rates strategist at J.P. Morgan in Tokyo.
"Still, it will depend on how much the BOJ will buy after
April. But as long as the amount of the JGB purchases is limited
to the prior market consensus, and if the seasonal demand for
lifers and trust banks disappears, the JGB yields will rebound."
The BOJ is scheduled to hold its next policy-setting meeting
on April 3 and 4.
The 20-year yield slipped 2 basis points to
1.420 percent and the 30-year yield eased 1 basis
point to 1.545 percent. They also both reached a near-decade
trough.
The five-year yield was unchanged at 0.120
percent, not far from its record low of 0.095 percent.
The spread between five- and 10-year yield fell to 41 basis
points, its narrowest since October 2008.