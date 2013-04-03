* BOJ to end 2-day meeting on Thurs, markets expect easing
steps
* Ten-year futures rise in relatively light trade
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, April 3 Yields on benchmark 10-year
Japanese government bonds eased on Wednesday ahead of the
outcome of Bank of Japan's two-day meeting on Thursday, though
the superlong sector underperformed, giving up some of the
previous session's gains.
The 10-year yield inched down 1 basis point
to 0.550 percent, not too far from a near-decade low of 0.510
percent reached last week.
Ten-year JGB futures rose 0.08 point to 145.44,
with 23,238 contracts changing hands, down from a three-week
high of 48,116 contracts reached on Tuesday. The futures hit a
record high of 145.98 last week.
"The JGB yield curve will be dictated by the BOJ. It's
pretty much like what the Fed is doing to the curve," said Shogo
Fujita, chief Japan bond strategist at Bank of America Merrill
Lynch.
"I think people are putting too much attention on the
meeting this week. The anticipated aggressive easing by (BOJ
Governor Haruhiko) Kuroda is a multi-month move. It will take
time to implement. It's not going to come overnight."
Many market players expect the BOJ to increase its bond
buying and extend the maturity of its bond purchases, though
there is no clear consensus as to exactly what the central bank
will do.
Fujita said he expected Kuroda will embark on an
unprecedented level of monetary easing, leaving little room for
JGB yields to rise.
"It's going to overwhelm every single investor out there,"
he said.
Morgan Stanley MUFG, however, said the yields had fallen too
far.
"We see a near-term correction even if the BOJ comes up
with an aggressive bond purchase program as we expect," it said
in a note, adding that investors should take profit in the
20-year sector.
Longer maturities underperformed after their strong showing
in the previous session. The 20-year yield added
0.5 basis point to 1.390 percent, still within striking distant
from a near-decade low of 1.360 percent touched last Friday.
The 30-year yield crept up 0.5 basis point to
1.515 percent. It plumbed a near-decade trough of 1.500 percent
on March 29.
"Superlongs have been volatile. It's partly to reflect that
the market is still not sure about what amount of the JGB the
BOJ will buy," said Yuya Yamashita, rates strategist at J.P.
Morgan in Tokyo.
"At this moment, we do not expect the BOJ will increase
their buying of the superlongs aggressively. They will probably
increase some but we do not expect it will be done in an
aggressive way."
The five-year yield dipped 0.5 basis point to
0.135 percent, but was still some way off its record trough of
0.095 percent logged in early March.