TOKYO, April 4 Benchmark Japanese government
bonds firmed in early trade on Thursday as investors awaited the
outcome of Bank of Japan's two-day meeting, the first under new
Governor Haruhiko Kuroda who has pledged to beat deflation
through aggressive easing steps.
* The BOJ is likely to start open-ended asset purchases
immediately, rather than in 2014, buy more government bonds and
riskier assets such as exchange-traded funds, and could also
extend the duration of bonds it buys in its easing program from
the current three years, sources have told Reuters.
* Kuroda wants to go even further, and combine two separate
bond-buying programs to facilitate purchases of longer-dated
bonds.
* "We don't know the details of what the BOJ will do, so it
is hard to make market moves this morning," said a fixed-income
fund manager at a Japanese trust bank in Tokyo.
"Expectations are high that the BOJ will take more
aggressive steps, but we need to see if the reality matches the
expectations," he added.
* The 10-year yield slipped 1.5 basis points
to 0.535 percent, inching back toward a near-decade low of 0.510
percent plumbed last week.
* Ten-year JGB futures rose 0.19 point to end
morning trade at 145.63, pushing toward their record high of
145.98 hit last week.
* Longer maturities were steady, with the 20-year yield
flat at 1.390 percent, not far above a
near-decade low of 1.360 percent struck last week.
The 30-year yield was also flat at 1.520
percent, holding above its own near-decade nadir of 1.500
percent.
* The five-year yield was flat at 0.135
percent.
* Concerns about the U.S. economy also bolstered bond market
sentiment, after data overnight showed weaker-than-expected
private sector hiring last month and a services sector index
fell short of forecasts.
* Rising tensions on the Korean peninsula further
underpinned demand for safe-haven fixed income assets. North
Korea has moved what appears to be a mid-range Musudan missile
to its east coast, South Korea's Yonhap news agency said on
Thursday.