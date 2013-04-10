* Market braces for first auction after BOJ's move
* 5-yr yield posts biggest rise in more than 4 years
* Investors dump 5-yr maturities after misplaced bet on BOJ
buying
* BOJ's radical easing raises uncertainty on future stance
* 10-yr bonds erase all post-BOJ gains
By Hideyuki Sano and Dominic Lau
TOKYO, April 10 Japanese government debt prices
fell on Wednesday ahead of an auction of 30-year bonds this
week, with investors locking in profits on sharp gains made
after the Bank of Japan announced sweeping stimulus measures.
The five-year yield rose to a one-year high as investors
were forced to dump that maturity after having bought too much
of it before last week's easing in anticipation of the BOJ's
buying.
In addition, the BOJ's radical policy ironically has raised
uncertainty on the policy outlook, making investors nervous
about holding bonds, some analysts said.
"The BOJ says they are going to lift inflation to 2 percent
in two years but the market is not sure how that is possible.
It's also not clear what the BOJ will be doing two years from
now," said Tohru Yamamoto, chief fixed income strategist at
Daiwa Securities.
Yields on benchmark 10-year bonds added 7.5
basis points to 0.600 percent, pulling further away from a
record low of 0.315 percent hit on Friday, and rising above its
level before the BOJ's move.
Ten-year JGB futures fell 0.51 point to 144.16.
But the biggest pain was in five-year maturities, whose
yield shot up 8.0 basis points, the biggest daily rise in more
than four years, to 0.280 percent.
Before the BOJ unveiled on April 4 that it will inject $1.4
trillion into the economy in less than two years by buying
government bonds across the yield curve, the five-year zone was
investors' favourite on expectations that any increase in the
BOJ's bond buying will centre on five-year bonds.
"People, probably banks, are moving away from the 5-year and
below sectors, and are trying to put money into the long-end of
the curve," said Tadashi Matsukawa, head of Japan fixed-income
at PineBridge Investments.
FIRST AUCTION
The longer end of the curve came under pressure ahead of
Thursday's auction of 600 billion yen ($6.1 billion) of 30-year
bonds, the first auction of any maturity after the BOJ's move.
The 30-year yield rose 6.5 basis points to
1.450 percent, although it was still below the level it was
trading one day before the central bank announcement.
The 20-year yield gained 6.5 basis points to
1.360 percent, also still holding below its level the day before
the BOJ decision.
JGBs have been highly volatile since the BOJ's unprecedented
easing. The average daily move in the 30-year yield since the
BOJ's decision has been about 11 basis points, compared to just
over 2 basis points before that this year.
Traders say the BOJ's massive bond-buying plan will suck up
available bonds from markets and hence will likely reduce market
liquidity.
"JGBs used to be low-risk low-return. Now they are becoming
high-risk low-return," said Daiwa's Yamamoto.