* Supply concerns cloud outlook for Thursday's 20-yr sale
* JGB market sentiment "still fragile" -strategist
* BOJ to meet market participants again on Wednesday
TOKYO, April 16 Japanese government bond prices
rose on Tuesday, with the benchmark yield moving away from a
one-month high hit in the previous session, buoyed by rising
risk aversion and a smooth 5-year sale.
Gains were seen limited, however, ahead of a sale of 1.2
trillion yen ($12.25 billion) worth of 20-year bonds on
Thursday, at which market participants said many real-money
investors such as Japanese life insurers were expected to hold
off on buying in recently volatile market conditions.
"I don't think that anybody is super confident. The 5-year
went okay, but in the 20-year sector, according to press
interviews with life insurers, they all say they will take a
cautious stance, at least at the beginning of the year," said
Naomi Muguruma, a senior fixed-income strategist at Mitsubishi
UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.
"I think market sentiment is still fragile, so we have to
see that auction result," she said.
JGB trading has been highly volatile since the BOJ's massive
easing on April 4. The central bank said on Tuesday that it
would hold another meeting with market participants on
Wednesday, after a meeting last week to discuss its new easing
plan under which it will double its bond purchases in the next
two years.
Investors are hoping that the BOJ irons out some of
operational wrinkles in its bond purchases, and also clarifies
the motives behind its purchases.
"They're [the BOJ] saying they want to reduce term premium,
and keep the whole yield curve down, but at the same time, they
heavily skewed their purchase programme to the 10-year sector of
the curve with very little increase in terms of the back end of
the curve, in terms of allocations," said Le Ngoc Nhan,
strategist at Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities.
"They say one thing, and they're doing another," he added.
The yield on the current 10-year JGB fell 5.5
basis points to 0.590 percent, moving away from a one-month high
of 0.650 percent touched on Monday, but still some way off the
record low of 0.315 percent struck a day after the BOJ unveiled
its sweeping stimulus. It fell as low as 0.575 percent earlier.
The 10-year JGBs futures contract ended up 0.55
point at 144.09 after rising as high as 144.28 in the afternoon
session.
Stocks around the region dropped and risk aversion rose
after recent data raised concerns that growth in China and the
U.S. might be slowing, which boosted the safe-haven appeal of
fixed-income assets.
The Ministry of Finance offered 2.7 trillion yen of
five-year JGBs, its second bond auction after the Band of
Japan's radical monetary policy overhaul earlier this month and
the first auction of that maturity.
The latest issue carries a 0.3 percent coupon, compared to
the previous sale's 0.1 percent coupon. The yield on five-year
notes fell to a record low of 0.095 percent last month.
The bonds sold at a lowest price of 100.10. The sale drew
bids of 3.09 times the amount offered, slightly down from the
previous sale's bid-to-cover ratio of 3.12 times. The tail
between the average and lowest accepted prices came in at 0.05,
up from 0.01 at last month's offering, but still indicating
solid demand.
The five-year note extended gains after the results, its
yield losing 2 basis points to 0.250 percent,
moving away from a one-year high of 0.320 percent hit last
Thursday.
The 20-year yield shed 4 basis points to 1.475 percent
, though the 30-year bond erased gains, its yield
edging up half a basis points to 1.620 percent.
Strategists at Citigroup Global Markets Japan recommend
taking a new long JGB position in the 10-year sector with the
current issue over the next two to three weeks, though not
longer.
"It does not appear feasible to hold these any longer as
there are risks that are likely to push up yields from mid-May,
namely heightening fiscal concerns and a concentration of
super-long JGB auctions in May," they said in a note to clients.